HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of General Dynamics

345

General Dynamics

GD

U.S.

 

Like the rest of the big defense contractors, General Dynamics’ financial performance has been buoyed, for the most part, by expectations of increased defense spending under President Trump, even if other parts of the federal budget get slashed. Under CEO Phebe Novakovic, a former CIA operations officer, the company has reined in spending. Known for building tanks and nuclear submarines, General Dynamics has been focusing its funds on investing in R&D, repurchasing stock, and kicking back steady dividends to shareholders rather than shelling out on big acquisitions. Last year the company bought back 14.2 million shares for $2 billion, down slightly from years prior. Secretary of Defense James Mattis divested his stock and resigned from the company’s board after his Senate confirmation.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Phebe N. Novakovic

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Falls Church, VA

Website

www.generaldynamics.com

Years on Global 500 List

17

Employees

98,800

General Dynamics is also featured in these fortune lists

#90

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$31,353-0.4%
Profits ($M)$2,955.0-0.3%
Assets ($M)$32,872
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,976
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.4%
Profits as % of Assets9.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity26.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about General Dynamics

Syria Airstrikes Instantly Added Nearly $5 Billion to Missile-Makers' Stock Value

Donald Trump's airstrike used 59 missiles made by Raytheon.

Read More →
Fighting Short-Termism

A new report makes some eyebrow-raising suggestions

Read More →
The Companies of the Year

Our 2016 Blue Ribbon list

Read More →
Honeywell Shares Plunge after Outlook Cut

Shares fell as much as 9% on Friday.

Read More →
Honeywell Lowers Upper End of 2016 Profit Forecast

The change is partly due to lower shipments in its aerospace business.

Read More →
344
346
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.