The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

49

Facebook

FB

Facebook has upended the media industry, rewritten the rules of advertising, and changed the way many of its 1.47 billion daily active users relate to friends and family. Even as growth slackens for Facebook’s core product, Wall Street believes its other units—including photo hub Instagram and the WhatsApp messaging service—can fuel revenue increases of 20% to 30% a year. Still, Facebook’s vast reach has magnified scrutiny of its flaws, including shaky protections for user data and a troubling role in spreading fake news. Fears of user backlash and tighter regulation have helped send its shares down 30% since July.

Overall Score

-

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Software and Services

CEO

Mark Zuckerberg

Website

http://www.facebook.com

Employees

30,275

HQ Location

Menlo Park, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$48,497

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$19,063

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$437,067

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Facebook

Why Facebook's Activist Investors Have No Chance of Ousting Mark Zuckerberg as Chairman

The company's share structure makes a forced change impossible.

Read More →
Facebook Hopes Election 'War Room' Can Repel a Flood of Election Interference

Facebook hopes to prevent bad actors from interfering with upcoming elections.

Read More →
Trump Fed Up, Google Compliance, Facebook Metrics: CEO Daily for October 17, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
Facebook Admitted That It Was Inflating Video Metrics. Now a Lawsuit Says the Problem Started Much Earlier—and Was Way Worse

"Facebook’s internal efforts behind the scenes reflect a company mentality of reckless indifference toward the accuracy of its metrics."

Read More →
Instagram Co-Founder Discusses Why He Decided to Leave Facebook

Systrom says that Instagram is currently in a 'really good place.'

Read More →
