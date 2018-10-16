Facebook has upended the media industry, rewritten the rules of advertising, and changed the way many of its 1.47 billion daily active users relate to friends and family. Even as growth slackens for Facebook’s core product, Wall Street believes its other units—including photo hub Instagram and the WhatsApp messaging service—can fuel revenue increases of 20% to 30% a year. Still, Facebook’s vast reach has magnified scrutiny of its flaws, including shaky protections for user data and a troubling role in spreading fake news. Fears of user backlash and tighter regulation have helped send its shares down 30% since July.
Overall Score
-
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Software and Services
CEO
Mark Zuckerberg
Website
Employees
30,275
HQ Location
Menlo Park, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$48,497
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$19,063
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$437,067
News about Facebook
