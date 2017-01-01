HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

85

Aflac

People love the “thanks and appreciation” at this insurance giant, where staffers get hundreds of spot bonuses—averaging more than $700— each year, and execs “personally present tenure certificates” to long-timers during Employee Appreciation Week. Getting some gratis insurance products is nice too.

Rank last year

91

Years on list

20

HQ location

Columbus, Ga.

Employees

5,401

Job openings (as of February 2018)

76

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$22,559

Year founded

1955

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

93

Website

http://www.aflac.com
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
% Minorities44%
% African-American/Black34%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White56%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
General PTO27
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Application Developer
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants28,116
Avg. # of applicants per opening23
FT voluntary turnover6%
Jobs filled internally47%
Jobs filled by referral21%
# New graduates hired28

84
86
