People love the “thanks and appreciation” at this insurance giant, where staffers get hundreds of spot bonuses—averaging more than $700— each year, and execs “personally present tenure certificates” to long-timers during Employee Appreciation Week. Getting some gratis insurance products is nice too.
Rank last year
91
Years on list
20
HQ location
Columbus, Ga.
Employees
5,401
Job openings (as of February 2018)
76
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$22,559
Year founded
1955
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
93
Website
