HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Tom Griffin — Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

254

Nationwide

U.S.

 

The property and casualty insurer, once a collection of subsidiaries and now unified under a single brand, faced a difficult market in 2016. Auto trends (low gas prices mean more people on the road mean more collisions), low interest rates, and regulatory changes kept the company on its toes. But it still managed to record $43 billion in sales, $26.9 billion in operating revenue, and $910 million in net operating income with $210 billion in total assets under management.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Stephen S. Rasmussen

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Mutual)

HQ Location

Columbus, OH

Website

www.nationwide.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

34,320

Nationwide is also featured in these fortune lists

#68

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

#54

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Nationwide: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$40,074-0.4%
Profits ($M)$334.3-42.4%
Assets ($M)$197,790
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$15,537
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues0.8%
Profits as % of Assets0.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity2.2%
253
255
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.