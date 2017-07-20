Nationwide

The property and casualty insurer, once a collection of subsidiaries and now unified under a single brand, faced a difficult market in 2016. Auto trends (low gas prices mean more people on the road mean more collisions), low interest rates, and regulatory changes kept the company on its toes. But it still managed to record $43 billion in sales, $26.9 billion in operating revenue, and $910 million in net operating income with $210 billion in total assets under management.
CEO
Stephen S. Rasmussen
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Mutual)
HQ Location
Columbus, OH
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
34,320
