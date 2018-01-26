HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

From zealous encouragement of employee philanthropy to dedicated “mindfulness” rooms and entire floors celebrating the company “Ohana” (Hawaiian for “family”), Salesforce has forged an unusual corporate culture from the beginning. Now, thanks to its commitment to creating a uniquely rewarding work environment, Salesforce ranks No. 1 for the first time on Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. It got there by offering rich rewards, both monetary and psychic. Many companies pay bounties to employees who refer new hires; Salesforce has paid out $5.5 million worth of them. The company uses its own software to ferret out strong performers who have gone 18 months without a promotion to help them find new challenges. And employees get paid 56 hours a year to volunteer in their community. That’s a pretty sweet gig.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

8

Years on list

10

HQ location

San Francisco

Employees

17,417

Job openings (as of February 2018)

12,241

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$8,400

Year founded

1999

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

59

Website

http://www.salesforce.com
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
% Minorities33%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian24%
% Caucasian/White64%
% Hispanic/Latino4%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity3%
General PTO28
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Most common job (for salaried employee)Software Engineering SMTS
Avg. base pay (salaried)$138,702
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$19,770
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$158,472
Full-time and part-time job growth21%
# of job applicants334,148
Avg. # of applicants per opening27
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally19%
Jobs filled by referral53%
# New graduates hired389

