From zealous encouragement of employee philanthropy to dedicated “mindfulness” rooms and entire floors celebrating the company “Ohana” (Hawaiian for “family”), Salesforce has forged an unusual corporate culture from the beginning. Now, thanks to its commitment to creating a uniquely rewarding work environment, Salesforce ranks No. 1 for the first time on Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. It got there by offering rich rewards, both monetary and psychic. Many companies pay bounties to employees who refer new hires; Salesforce has paid out $5.5 million worth of them. The company uses its own software to ferret out strong performers who have gone 18 months without a promotion to help them find new challenges. And employees get paid 56 hours a year to volunteer in their community. That’s a pretty sweet gig.
Rank last year
8
Years on list
10
HQ location
San Francisco
Employees
17,417
Job openings (as of February 2018)
12,241
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$8,400
Year founded
1999
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
59
Website
