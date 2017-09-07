HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

41

American Express

AXP

U.S.

A financial giant gives a big boost to small merchants.

“Small Business Saturday,” the day after Black Friday, began as an American Express marketing idea in 2010. But so accurately did the campaign capture the zeitgeist that, by last year, 112 million consumers spent $15.4 billion at local stores on the day, a huge windfall for small shops. The small business focus, which includes a program to help such operations win government contracts, has given AmEx a competitive edge: It’s now the leader in small business credit cards, with about 27% of the market.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

CEO

Kenneth Chenault

Website

http://www.americanexpress.com

Employees

56,400

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$33,823

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$5,408

Market Value ($M)

$75,598

News about American Express

American Express Hopes to Lure Millennials With Two New Budget-Savvy Features

Card holders can separate large expenses, like medical bills, from small purchases, like cups of cof

Read More →
4 Reasons You Should Consider Being Your Own Boss

One entrepreneur shares his experiences.

Read More →
Why We Logged Every Fortune 500 Company's Diversity Data, Or Lack Thereof

A new dataset from the Fortune data team

Read More →
White Men Account for 72% of Corporate Leadership at 16 of the Fortune 500 Companies

At the 16 Fortune 500 companies that share their diversity data

Read More →
The Fascinating Travails of Uber and Etsy

Two once hot startups are struggling.

Read More →
