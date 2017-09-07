A financial giant gives a big boost to small merchants.
“Small Business Saturday,” the day after Black Friday, began as an American Express marketing idea in 2010. But so accurately did the campaign capture the zeitgeist that, by last year, 112 million consumers spent $15.4 billion at local stores on the day, a huge windfall for small shops. The small business focus, which includes a program to help such operations win government contracts, has given AmEx a competitive edge: It’s now the leader in small business credit cards, with about 27% of the market.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
CEO
Kenneth Chenault
Employees
56,400
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$33,823
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$5,408
Market Value ($M)
$75,598
#86
#315
