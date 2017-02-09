Adobe Systems

The maker of Photoshop and Illustrator ditched performance reviews six years ago in favor of real-time feedback with bosses. Add to that a focus on innovation (some 960 employees filed a patent last year), and you get people who “truly feel lucky to work” here, and a stock price that’s up nearly 400% in the past five years.
Rank last year
60
Years on list
18
HQ location
San Jose, Calif.
Employees
8,673
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,500
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$7,300
Year founded
1982
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
14
Website
