perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Adobe

26

Adobe Systems

The maker of Photoshop and Illustrator ditched performance reviews six years ago in favor of real-time feedback with bosses. Add to that a focus on innovation (some 960 employees filed a patent last year), and you get people who “truly feel lucky to work” here, and a stock price that’s up nearly 400% in the past five years.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

60

Years on list

18

HQ location

San Jose, Calif.

Employees

8,673

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,500

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$7,300

Year founded

1982

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

14

Website

http://www.adobe.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities35%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian26%
% Caucasian/White58%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity7%
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Computer Scientist, Software Development
Avg. base pay (salaried)$150,651
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$7,531
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$158,183
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth15%
# of job applicants239,991
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally23%
Jobs filled by referral26%
# New graduates hired555

25
27
