CEO
Pierre Nanterme
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Dublin, Ireland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
16
Employees
384,000
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.
Accenture is also featured in these fortune lists
News about Accenture
Gretchen Carlson Has an Urgent Request of Women Entrepreneurs
The former Fox News anchor has become "the face of sexual harassment."
Accenture Debuts a New Video Designed to Make Us All Better Allies
What if you could bring your true self to work? Accenture aims to find out.
Accenture’s Bet on Cloud and Digital Services Is Paying Off
The consulting giant has raised its full year outlook.
Microsoft and Accenture Unveil Global ID System for Refugees
A digital ID—and privacy too.
Exclusive: Accenture Pledges to Boost its Workforce to 50% Women by 2025
It's at about 40% now.
