HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Patrick T. Fallon—Bloomberg/Getty Images

69

Microsoft

MSFT

U.S.

 

As Satya Nadella enters his third year as CEO, Microsoft finds itself at the top of the cloud computing market, second only to Amazon. That’s no mean feat considering the company built its legacy on Windows and Office software that ran only on corporate servers and PCs. Still, Microsoft finds itself working to convince more customers to use Office 365, which runs in Microsoft’s own data centers, without overly cannibalizing sales of its old-fashioned software. (Its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn, Microsoft’s biggest buy yet, might help.) And it’s working to convince startups and small businesses to view Microsoft Azure, the company’s public cloud infrastructure, as a welcoming place to do business. Elsewhere, gaming continues to be a sweet spot for Microsoft as Xbox Live’s monthly active user base grew to 49 million, up by a third from the year prior. Even Bing, while not reaching Google levels of ubiquity, is showing life as search advertising revenue climbed by 17%. As a result of all of this Microsoft stock has surged quarter after quarter, reaching all-time highs.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Satya Nadella

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

HQ Location

Redmond, WA

Website

www.microsoft.com

Years on Global 500 List

20

Employees

114,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
Microsoft is also featured in these fortune lists

#28

Fortune 500

#9

World’s Most Admired Companies

Microsoft: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$85,320-8.8%
Profits ($M)$16,798.037.8%
Assets ($M)$193,694
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$71,997
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues19.7%
Profits as % of Assets8.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Microsoft

Why Google, Facebook, and Amazon Should Worry About Europe

Regulators are getting aggressive with tech giants—and the fines can be steep.

Read More →
Nasdaq and S&P Reach New Highs Powered by Tech Stocks

IBM dragged, serving as a tech stock outlier. Energy and health sectors advanced.

Read More →
Apple Just Got More Public About Its Artificial Intelligence Plans

With a new website.

Read More →
Do You Need an Artificial Intelligence Strategy? The Answer May Surprise You

AI is not the end-all and be-all for small businesses.

Read More →
Silicon Valley Is Oddly Quiet About Congress's Internet Surveillance Debate

The major firms may be interested in Trump administration deals that affect their bottom lines.

Read More →
68
70
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.