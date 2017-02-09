HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

23

American Express

The credit card behemoth still understands that “employees are the company’s most vital asset,” staffers say. The long list of perks include yoga on campus, matching charitable donations, and tuition assistance. Another plus, particularly in the finance industry, is that women represent about 57% of its workforce.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

69

Years on list

18

HQ location

New York City

Employees

20,431

Job openings (as of February 2018)

3,000

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$32,100

Year founded

1850

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.americanexpress.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO28
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally-
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired-

22
24
