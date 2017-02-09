American Express

The credit card behemoth still understands that “employees are the company’s most vital asset,” staffers say. The long list of perks include yoga on campus, matching charitable donations, and tuition assistance. Another plus, particularly in the finance industry, is that women represent about 57% of its workforce.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
69
Years on list
18
HQ location
New York City
Employees
20,431
Job openings (as of February 2018)
3,000
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$32,100
Year founded
1850
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
