“Off the wall” and “outside the box” thinking is celebrated at this Southern California gaming and entertainment giant, a federation of creative studios that stands out for the personal and professional development it offers employees. Says one: “You’re encouraged to pursue whatever interests you personally, not just what would benefit your job.”
For more on Activision Blizzard, read our feature “Inside the Zany, Enormous, Amazing World of Activision Blizzard” from the March 2018 issue of Fortune.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
66
Years on list
4
HQ location
Santa Monica, Calif.
Employees
5,322
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,515
Industry
Media
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$6,608
Year founded
1979
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
36
