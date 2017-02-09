HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chesnot/Getty Images

84

Activision Blizzard

“Off the wall” and “outside the box” thinking is celebrated at this Southern California gaming and entertainment giant, a federation of creative studios that stands out for the personal and professional development it offers employees. Says one: “You’re encouraged to pursue whatever interests you personally, not just what would benefit your job.”

For more on Activision Blizzard, read our feature “Inside the Zany, Enormous, Amazing World of Activision Blizzard” from the March 2018 issue of Fortune.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

66

Years on list

4

HQ location

Santa Monica, Calif.

Employees

5,322

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,515

Industry

Media

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$6,608

Year founded

1979

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

36

Website

http://www.activisionblizzard.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO25
# Sick days7
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers7
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants110,989
Avg. # of applicants per opening73
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally24%
Jobs filled by referral24%
# New graduates hired106

News about Activision Blizzard

83
85
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.