As the world’s biggest health care products company, Johnson & Johnson has massive scope: a sampling of its products includes Benadryl, Band-Aids, Neutrogena, Tylenol, Motrin, and Listerine. How do you boost something that’s already big? Acquisitions and revenue growth (notably in beauty products). While domestic sales rose 6%, international sales decreased about 1% thanks to divestitures, currency issues, and upheaval in Venezuela. Even if the international climate gets more comfortable, the company long known for its pioneering innovation could face competition from generics that could eat into sales.
CEO
Alex Gorsky
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
New Brunswick, NJ
Website
Years on Global 500 List
17
Employees
126,400
#35
