HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Zhang Peng — LightRocket via Getty Images

97

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ

U.S.

 

As the world’s biggest health care products company, Johnson & Johnson has massive scope: a sampling of its products includes Benadryl, Band-Aids, Neutrogena, Tylenol, Motrin, and Listerine. How do you boost something that’s already big? Acquisitions and revenue growth (notably in beauty products). While domestic sales rose 6%, international sales decreased about 1% thanks to divestitures, currency issues, and upheaval in Venezuela. Even if the international climate gets more comfortable, the company long known for its pioneering innovation could face competition from generics that could eat into sales.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Alex Gorsky

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

HQ Location

New Brunswick, NJ

Website

www.jnj.com

Years on Global 500 List

17

Employees

126,400

Johnson & Johnson is also featured in these fortune lists

#35

Fortune 500

#13

World’s Most Admired Companies

#31

Change the World

Johnson & Johnson: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$71,8902.6%
Profits ($M)$16,540.07.3%
Assets ($M)$141,208
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$70,418
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues23.0%
Profits as % of Assets11.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Johnson & Johnson

How a Mongolian Organic Skincare Entrepreneur Overcame the Odds

She got a boost from S'well.

Read More →
Gretchen Carlson Has an Urgent Request of Women Entrepreneurs

The former Fox News anchor has become "the face of sexual harassment."

Read More →
This is the One Company That Both Trump and Clinton Voters Love Equally

Hint: It just bought a huge chain of grocery stores.

Read More →
Supreme Court Ruling Could Save J&J Millions in Talc Cancer Lawsuits

The ruling led a St. Louis judge at J&J's urging to declare a mistrial in the latest talc case.

Read More →
How Some of the World's Biggest Brands Are Fighting Sexism in Advertising

Because real women don't see themselves portrayed in ads.

Read More →
96
98
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.