Businessperson of the Year

It starts with results. Each December, when we choose Fortunes Businessperson of the Year, we focus first on CEOs who are delivering the goods. Through an exhaustive screening process, we rank companies by 12- and 36-month increases in profits, revenues, and stock performance, then go deeper to include factors like return on capital. (We give more weight to the 12-month results to identify who’s on top today, but also include the 36-month figures to weed out those who may have just had a lucky year.) But it’s not only about the numbers. We lean toward CEOs with vision—those impacting the world beyond their companies. The 20 star executives featured on the pages that follow are doing nothing less than defining the future of business.

Jamie Dimon

CEO, JPMorgan Chase
The 61-year-old New Yorker guided his bank through the financial crisis with an unscathed balance sheet and an undamaged brand. Now, as Dimon finishes his 12th year as CEO, his influence has never been greater. JPMorgan Chase’s $2.6 trillion in assets make it by far the nation’s biggest bank, and the stock’s 45% return over the past 12 months shows how attractive to investors a well-managed financial institution can be amid relaxing regulations and rising growth. But surging profits have hardly made Dimon complacent. As chairman of the Business Roundtable, he has used his bully pulpit to stump for smarter investments in infrastructure and education. And he has led the company to commit more than $200 million to investments in small businesses and vocational training in inner-city neighborhoods—reimagining philanthropy as an engine of economic growth. —Matt Heimer

