Hepatitis C treatments are an integral part of the biotech’s product line. Recent approval for a competitor’s comprehensive Hep C drug adds new pressure.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Foster City, Calif.
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
3
Years on List
8
CEO
John Milligan
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Gilead Sciences is also featured in these fortune lists
#92
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Gilead Sciences
The Trump White House Gave These Mutual Funds a Big Boost
They're more popular than ever, even though the political winds are against them.
Read More →
The Way We Treat Cancer Will Be Revolutionized As Gene Therapy Comes to the U.S.
FDA approves Novartis treatment that reengineers human cells to kill cancer
Read More →
Gilead's Deal to Buy Kite Pharma Is a Game-Changer
Kite Pharma stock rose 29% on the news.
Read More →
The FDA Just Approved the First Drug That Can Treat All Hepatitis C Strains in Just 8 Weeks
AbbVie's victory is bad news for rival biotech giant Gilead.
Read More →
Valeant's New CEO Joe Papa Has a $17 Billion Ultimatum
If he pulls it off, he will make more than all of his peers combined.
Read More →