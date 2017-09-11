HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Gilead Sciences

63

Gilead Sciences

GILD
 

Hepatitis C treatments are an integral part of the biotech’s product line. Recent approval for a competitor’s comprehensive Hep C drug adds new pressure.

Location

Foster City, Calif.

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Sector

Health Care

Current Streak

3

Years on List

8

CEO

John Milligan

Website

http://www.gilead.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Gilead Sciences is also featured in these fortune lists

#92

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$29,101
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$12,637
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank48
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate32%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank30
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate58%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank96
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate-4%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)No
P/E Ratio9
The Trump White House Gave These Mutual Funds a Big Boost

They're more popular than ever, even though the political winds are against them.

Read More →
The Way We Treat Cancer Will Be Revolutionized As Gene Therapy Comes to the U.S.

FDA approves Novartis treatment that reengineers human cells to kill cancer

Read More →
Gilead's Deal to Buy Kite Pharma Is a Game-Changer

Kite Pharma stock rose 29% on the news.

Read More →
The FDA Just Approved the First Drug That Can Treat All Hepatitis C Strains in Just 8 Weeks

AbbVie's victory is bad news for rival biotech giant Gilead.

Read More →
Valeant's New CEO Joe Papa Has a $17 Billion Ultimatum

If he pulls it off, he will make more than all of his peers combined.

Read More →
