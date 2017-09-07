HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

35

IBM

IBM

U.S.

A tech leader partners with public schools to close the STEM skills gap.

Plenty of corporations have bemoaned the shortage of highly skilled American workers. Few have gone as far to address it as IBM. Pathways in Technology Early College High School, or P-Tech, launched in Brooklyn in 2011. Its six-year program blends the traditional four-year high school experience with two years of college, so graduates earn associate degrees in a STEM field. The approach has proven so popular that some 300 other corporate partners have adopted it, helping launch 70 P-Tech schools in the U.S., Australia, and Morocco. And IBM’s own P-Tech schools—it’s now the corporate partner at eight—are funneling graduates into its workforce. Of 100 graduates so far, 11 now work at IBM; the majority of the rest are pursuing four-year degrees.

Impact Segment

Education/Discovery

Sector

Technology

Industry

Information Technology Services

CEO

Virginia Rometty

Website

http://www.ibm.com

Employees

414,400

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$79,919

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$11,872

Market Value ($M)

$133,090

IBM is also featured in these fortune lists

#32

Fortune 500

#81

Global 500

