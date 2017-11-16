Michael Neidorff
Under Neidorff’s surefooted command, St. Louis–based insurer Centene has forged its own path, and prospered, in America’s uncertain health care markets. Once a modest-size Medicaid provider, the managed-care company has expanded quickly—vaulting from No. 453 to 66 on the Fortune 500 in five years’ time—and it has done so, in part, by entering markets that rivals have fled (Medicare Advantage, prison health care, the precarious Obama-care exchanges). Profits at Centene are up 109% for the past 12 months, and Centene’s investors have prospered big-time. The company’s total return for the past year: 69%. —Erika Fry