The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

32

Alphabet

GOOGL

The core Google search product remains the driver of Alphabet’s business, thanks to its incredibly lucrative online advertising franchise. But other businesses are emerging as potential blockbusters: Google’s Waymo self-­driving car division is on the rise, its cloud-computing platform recently had its first $1 billion quarter, and analysts believe ­YouTube’s video service could generate up to $20 billion in revenue this year. The multibillion-dollar question: Whether discomfort with Google’s market power could create more tension with regulators.

Overall Score

2.9

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Software and Services

CEO

Larry E. Page

Website

http://www.abc.xyz

Employees

89,058

HQ Location

Mountain View, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$123,898

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$16,308

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$755,964

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

