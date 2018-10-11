The core Google search product remains the driver of Alphabet’s business, thanks to its incredibly lucrative online advertising franchise. But other businesses are emerging as potential blockbusters: Google’s Waymo self-driving car division is on the rise, its cloud-computing platform recently had its first $1 billion quarter, and analysts believe YouTube’s video service could generate up to $20 billion in revenue this year. The multibillion-dollar question: Whether discomfort with Google’s market power could create more tension with regulators.
Overall Score
2.9
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Software and Services
CEO
Larry E. Page
Website
Employees
89,058
HQ Location
Mountain View, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$123,898
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$16,308
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$755,964
