Publix Super Markets

The only requirement for working at this 87-year-old privately held and associate-owned grocery chain is a “deep desire to serve others.” That broad mandate has led to a diverse workforce in every regard, including age—one out of every four associates is 50 or older, including 26 employees over the age of 90. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
21
Years on list
21
HQ location
Lakeland, Fla.
Employees
189,607
Job openings (as of February 2018)
6,790
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$34
Year founded
1930
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
1,170
Website