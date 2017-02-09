HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

47

Publix Super Markets

The only requirement for working at this 87-year-old privately held and associate-owned grocery chain is a “deep desire to serve others.” That broad mandate has led to a diverse workforce in every regard, including age—one out of every four associates is 50 or older, including 26 employees over the age of 90. Read Great Place to Work review here.

 

 

Rank last year

21

Years on list

21

HQ location

Lakeland, Fla.

Employees

189,607

Job openings (as of February 2018)

6,790

Industry

Retail

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$34

Year founded

1930

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

1,170

Website

http://www.publix.com
Perks
offers
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities42%
% African-American/Black21%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White58%
% Hispanic/Latino16%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO16
# Sick days6
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Store Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$72,266
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$49,057
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$121,323
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth6%
# of job applicants441,171
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
FT voluntary turnover9%
Jobs filled internally51%
Jobs filled by referral35%
# New graduates hired-
