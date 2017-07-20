Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Daniel P. Amos
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (stock)
HQ Location
Columbus, GA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
10
Employees
10,212
Aflac is also featured in these fortune lists
#126
