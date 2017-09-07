Salesforce.com

A CEO’s outspoken stances on social issues help his company win the talent wars.
CEO Marc Benioff practically invented the modern-day marriage of sincere do-gooderism and shrewd marketing for the corporate good. By instituting a 1-1-1 model early on—Salesforce donates 1% of equity, 1% of product, and 1% of employees’ time to charity—he institutionalized a culture of giving back. But the mindset paved the way for acts that also served the bottom line. Case in point: giving away access to applications to non-profits, a low-cost way to create a pool of potential future customers. Benioff also tapped into the zeitgeist of younger employees who want to work somewhere where they make a difference. Talking up Salesforce’s software and schlepping code are a lot more interesting when balanced with donating time and money to cherished causes.
Impact Segment
Human Rights/Social Justice
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Software
CEO
Marc Benioff
Website
Employees
25,000
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$8,392
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$180
Market Value ($M)
$68,183
