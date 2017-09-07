HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Courtesy of Salesforce

36

Salesforce.com

CRM

U.S.

A CEO’s outspoken stances on social issues help his company win the talent wars.

CEO Marc Benioff practically invented the modern-day marriage of sincere do-gooderism and shrewd marketing for the corporate good. By instituting a 1-1-1 model early on—Salesforce donates 1% of equity, 1% of product, and 1% of employees’ time to charity—he institutionalized a culture of giving back. But the mindset paved the way for acts that also served the bottom line. Case in point: giving away access to applications to non-profits, a low-cost way to create a pool of potential future customers. Benioff also tapped into the zeitgeist of younger employees who want to work somewhere where they make a difference. Talking up Salesforce’s software and schlepping code are a lot more interesting when balanced with donating time and money to cherished causes.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Impact Segment

Human Rights/Social Justice

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

CEO

Marc Benioff

Website

http://www.salesforce.com

Employees

25,000

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$8,392

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$180

Market Value ($M)

$68,183

Salesforce.com is also featured in these fortune lists

#326

Fortune 500

News about Salesforce.com

35
37
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.