The longtime leader in the enterprise cloud space—and the top scorer in last year’s Future 50—took another significant leap forward this May with its $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft, an application integration platform. Tech strategists surmise that Salesforce will use MuleSoft tools, which tout many global brands as customers, to more easily integrate other services provided by cofounder Marc Benioff’s company. All four of Salesforce’s core cloud product offerings continue to see growth, and BCG estimates that the company will increase revenue as much as 23% annually in the near term. Profits remain slender, amounting to about 6% of Salesforce’s $12 billion in sales over the last 12 months. But the company is successfully increasing its cash flow, which jumped 38% in the second quarter of 2018.
Overall Score
4.1
Sector
Technology
Industry
Software
CEO
Marc R. Benioff/Keith G. Block
Website
Employees
32,717
HQ Location
San Francisco
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$11,793
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$724
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$104,281
