The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Salesforce

The longtime leader in the enterprise cloud space—and the top scorer in last year’s ­Future 50—took another significant leap forward this May with its $6.5 billion ­acquisition of MuleSoft, an application integration platform. Tech strategists surmise that Salesforce will use MuleSoft tools, which tout many global brands as customers, to more easily integrate other services provided by cofounder Marc ­Benioff’s company. All four of Salesforce’s core cloud product offerings continue to see growth, and BCG estimates that the company will increase revenue as much as 23% annually in the near term. Profits remain slender, amounting to about 6% of Salesforce’s $12 billion in sales over the last 12 months. But the company is successfully increasing its cash flow, which jumped 38% in the second quarter of 2018.

Overall Score

4.1

Sector

Technology

Industry

Software

CEO

Marc R. Benioff/Keith G. Block

Website

http://www.salesforce.com

Employees

32,717

HQ Location

San Francisco

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$11,793

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$724

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$104,281

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended July 31, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

