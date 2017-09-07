The world’s biggest hotel chain builds a ladder to the top for lower-skilled workers.
A hospitality company is unlikely to succeed if its customer-facing employees are unhappy. So hotel operator Marriott has made it a top priority to keep its employees engaged. Some 92% of Marriott’s workforce (now up to 140,000 since its mega-merger acquisition of Starwood) say they are proud to work for the company, according to a recent survey by Great Place to Work.
What’s more, Marriott has made it a priority to help employees feels like they can have careers there and not just be grunt workers. Some 50% of Marriott managers started out in hourly positions. This pays off in the form of lower turnover: Of the company’s employees, more than 13,000 have been with the company for 20 years or more; the average general manager has been with the company for more than 25.
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Hotels, Casinos, Resorts
CEO
Arne Sorenson
Website
Employees
226,500
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$17,072
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$780
Market Value ($M)
$38,430
#163
