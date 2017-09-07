HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

43

Marriott

MAR

U.S.

The world’s biggest hotel chain builds a ladder to the top for lower-skilled workers.

A hospitality company is unlikely to succeed if its customer-facing employees are unhappy. So hotel operator Marriott has made it a top priority to keep its employees engaged. Some 92% of Marriott’s workforce (now up to 140,000 since its mega-merger acquisition of Starwood) say they are proud to work for the company, according to a recent survey by Great Place to Work.

What’s more, Marriott has made it a priority to help employees feels like they can have careers there and not just be grunt workers. Some 50% of Marriott managers started out in hourly positions. This pays off in the form of lower turnover: Of the company’s employees, more than 13,000 have been with the company for 20 years or more; the average general manager has been with the company for more than 25.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Hotels, Casinos, Resorts

CEO

Arne Sorenson

Website

http://www.marriott.com

Employees

226,500

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$17,072

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$780

Market Value ($M)

$38,430

