Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2023

At the end of each year, Fortune tallies the companies that have shown up again and again, on ranking after ranking.

To qualify for Fortune’s Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our seven most rigorous annual rankings: the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, or Most Powerful Women.

Five companies landed on a total of five lists, and 35 additional companies made at least four appearances. This year’s full Blue Ribbon list is below.

Companies with 5 list appearances

Five companies made a total of five list appearances:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

No. 88 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 12 on Most Powerful Women

No. 17 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 8 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

CVS Health (CVS)

No. 11 on Change the World

No. 1 on Most Powerful Women

No. 10 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 4 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Nvidia (NVDA)

No. 19 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 26 on Change the World

No. 134 on the Fortune 500

No. 5 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Progressive (PGR)

No. 25 on Most Powerful Women

No. 286 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 79 on the Fortune 500

No. 51 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Walmart (WMT)

No. 3 on Change the World

No. 14 on Most Powerful Women

No. 1 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 1 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 4 list appearances

Thirty-five companies made a total of four list appearances:

Accenture (ACN)

No. 2 on Most Powerful Women

No. 268 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 6 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

No. 7 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 21 on Most Powerful Women

No. 226 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (AXP)

No. 320 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 85 on the Fortune 500

No. 8 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Apple (AAPL)

No. 30 on Most Powerful Women

No. 7 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 3 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Bank of America (BAC)

No. 105 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 36 on the Fortune 500

No. 29 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Best Buy (BBY)

No. 18 on Most Powerful Women

No. 258 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 68 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (COF)

No. 443 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 108 on the Fortune 500

No. 10 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Centene (CNC)

No. 39 on Most Powerful Women

No. 66 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 26 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Cigna (CI)

No. 79 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 30 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 12 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

No. 274 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 74 on the Fortune 500

No. 1 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Citigroup (C)

No. 3 on Most Powerful Women

No. 141 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 44 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Comcast (CMCSA)

No. 73 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 28 on the Fortune 500

No. 16 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Danaher (DHR)

No. 90 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 486 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 118 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Dow (DOW)

No. 235 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 64 on the Fortune 500

No. 99 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 9 on Most Powerful Women

No. 50 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 20 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 129 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 39 on the Fortune 500

No. 100 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 23 on Most Powerful Women

No. 361 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 94 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 4 on Most Powerful Women

No. 64 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 25 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 27 on Most Powerful Women

No. 43 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 17 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 31 on Change the World

No. 168 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 49 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

No. 36 on Most Powerful Women

No. 107 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 37 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 26 on Most Powerful Women

No. 63 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 24 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 42 on Change the World

No. 262 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 71 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 15 on Most Powerful Women

No. 33 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 14 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 46 on Most Powerful Women

No. 481 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 115 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 22 on Most Powerful Women

No. 399 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 101 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 13 on Most Powerful Women

No. 137 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 43 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 283 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 76 on the Fortune 500

No. 92 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 5 on Change the World

No. 429 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 107 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 87 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 32 on the Fortune 500

No. 12 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 98 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 355 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 92 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

TIAA

No. 11 on Most Powerful Women

No. 347 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 90 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

UPS (UPS)

No. 6 on Most Powerful Women

No. 97 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 34 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 7 on Most Powerful Women

No. 45 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 18 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Walt Disney (DIS)

No. 42 on Most Powerful Women

No. 183 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 53 on the Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

By sector