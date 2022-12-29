CryptocurrencyLeadershipInvestingClimate ChangeMost Powerful Women
Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2023

BYFortune Editors
December 29, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC

At the end of each year, Fortune tallies the companies that have shown up again and again, on ranking after ranking.

To qualify for Fortune’Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our seven most rigorous annual rankings: the Fortune 500Global 500100 Best Companies to Work ForChange the World, World’s Most Admired CompaniesFastest-Growing Companies, or Most Powerful Women.

Five companies landed on a total of five lists, and 35 additional companies made at least four appearances. This year’s full Blue Ribbon list is below.

Companies with 5 list appearances

Five companies made a total of five list appearances:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

No. 88 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 12 on Most Powerful Women
No. 17 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 8 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

CVS Health (CVS)

No. 11 on Change the World
No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
No. 10 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 4 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Nvidia (NVDA)

No. 19 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 26 on Change the World
No. 134 on the Fortune 500
No. 5 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Progressive (PGR)

No. 25 on Most Powerful Women
No. 286 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 79 on the Fortune 500
No. 51 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Walmart (WMT)

No. 3 on Change the World
No. 14 on Most Powerful Women
No. 1 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 1 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 4 list appearances

Thirty-five companies made a total of four list appearances:

Accenture (ACN)

No. 2 on Most Powerful Women
No. 268 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 6 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

No. 7 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 21 on Most Powerful Women
No. 226 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (AXP)

No. 320 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 85 on the Fortune 500
No. 8 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Apple (AAPL)

No. 30 on Most Powerful Women
No. 7 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 3 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Bank of America (BAC)

No. 105 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 36 on the Fortune 500
No. 29 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Best Buy (BBY)

No. 18 on Most Powerful Women
No. 258 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 68 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (COF)

No. 443 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 108 on the Fortune 500
No. 10 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Centene (CNC)

No. 39 on Most Powerful Women
No. 66 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 26 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Cigna (CI)

No. 79 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 30 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 12 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

No. 274 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 74 on the Fortune 500
No. 1 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Citigroup (C)

No. 3 on Most Powerful Women
No. 141 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 44 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Comcast (CMCSA)

No. 73 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 28 on the Fortune 500
No. 16 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Danaher (DHR)

No. 90 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 486 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 118 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Dow (DOW)

No. 235 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 64 on the Fortune 500
No. 99 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Elevance Health (ANTM)

No. 9 on Most Powerful Women
No. 50 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 20 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

FedEx (FDX)

No. 129 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 39 on the Fortune 500
No. 100 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics (GD)

No. 23 on Most Powerful Women
No. 361 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 94 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Motors (GM)

No. 4 on Most Powerful Women
No. 64 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 25 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Home Depot (HD)

No. 27 on Most Powerful Women
No. 43 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 17 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

IBM (IBM)

No. 31 on Change the World
No. 168 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 49 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

No. 36 on Most Powerful Women
No. 107 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 37 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

No. 26 on Most Powerful Women
No. 63 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 24 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Merck (MRK)

No. 42 on Change the World
No. 262 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 71 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Microsoft (MSFT)

No. 15 on Most Powerful Women
No. 33 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 14 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Netflix (NFLX)

No. 46 on Most Powerful Women
No. 481 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 115 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

No. 22 on Most Powerful Women
No. 399 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 101 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Pfizer (PFE)

No. 13 on Most Powerful Women
No. 137 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 43 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 283 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 76 on the Fortune 500
No. 92 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Qualcomm (QCOM)

No. 5 on Change the World
No. 429 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 107 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Target (TGT)

No. 87 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 32 on the Fortune 500
No. 12 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

No. 98 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 355 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 92 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

TIAA

No. 11 on Most Powerful Women
No. 347 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 90 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

UPS (UPS)

No. 6 on Most Powerful Women
No. 97 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 34 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

No. 7 on Most Powerful Women
No. 45 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 18 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Walt Disney (DIS)

No. 42 on Most Powerful Women
No. 183 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 53 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

By sector

SectorNumber of Fortune Blue Ribbon companies
Technology10
Health Care8
Financials7
Retailing4
Aerospace and Defense2
Food and Drug Stores2
Media2
Transportation2
Chemicals1
Motor Vehicles and Parts1
Telecommunications1
Grand Total40

