Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2023
At the end of each year, Fortune tallies the companies that have shown up again and again, on ranking after ranking.
To qualify for Fortune’s Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our seven most rigorous annual rankings: the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, or Most Powerful Women.
Five companies landed on a total of five lists, and 35 additional companies made at least four appearances. This year’s full Blue Ribbon list is below.
Companies with 5 list appearances
Five companies made a total of five list appearances:
Alphabet (GOOGL)
No. 88 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 12 on Most Powerful Women
No. 17 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 8 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
CVS Health (CVS)
No. 11 on Change the World
No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
No. 10 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 4 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Nvidia (NVDA)
No. 19 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 26 on Change the World
No. 134 on the Fortune 500
No. 5 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Progressive (PGR)
No. 25 on Most Powerful Women
No. 286 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 79 on the Fortune 500
No. 51 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Walmart (WMT)
No. 3 on Change the World
No. 14 on Most Powerful Women
No. 1 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 1 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with 4 list appearances
Thirty-five companies made a total of four list appearances:
Accenture (ACN)
No. 2 on Most Powerful Women
No. 268 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 6 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
No. 7 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 21 on Most Powerful Women
No. 226 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
American Express (AXP)
No. 320 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 85 on the Fortune 500
No. 8 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Apple (AAPL)
No. 30 on Most Powerful Women
No. 7 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 3 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Bank of America (BAC)
No. 105 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 36 on the Fortune 500
No. 29 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Best Buy (BBY)
No. 18 on Most Powerful Women
No. 258 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 68 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Capital One Financial (COF)
No. 443 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 108 on the Fortune 500
No. 10 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Centene (CNC)
No. 39 on Most Powerful Women
No. 66 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 26 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Cigna (CI)
No. 79 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 30 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 12 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
No. 274 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 74 on the Fortune 500
No. 1 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Citigroup (C)
No. 3 on Most Powerful Women
No. 141 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 44 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Comcast (CMCSA)
No. 73 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 28 on the Fortune 500
No. 16 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Danaher (DHR)
No. 90 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 486 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 118 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Dow (DOW)
No. 235 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 64 on the Fortune 500
No. 99 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Elevance Health (ANTM)
No. 9 on Most Powerful Women
No. 50 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 20 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
FedEx (FDX)
No. 129 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 39 on the Fortune 500
No. 100 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Dynamics (GD)
No. 23 on Most Powerful Women
No. 361 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 94 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Motors (GM)
No. 4 on Most Powerful Women
No. 64 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 25 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Home Depot (HD)
No. 27 on Most Powerful Women
No. 43 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 17 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
IBM (IBM)
No. 31 on Change the World
No. 168 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 49 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
No. 36 on Most Powerful Women
No. 107 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 37 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
No. 26 on Most Powerful Women
No. 63 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 24 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Merck (MRK)
No. 42 on Change the World
No. 262 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 71 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Microsoft (MSFT)
No. 15 on Most Powerful Women
No. 33 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 14 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Netflix (NFLX)
No. 46 on Most Powerful Women
No. 481 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 115 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Northrop Grumman (NOC)
No. 22 on Most Powerful Women
No. 399 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 101 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Pfizer (PFE)
No. 13 on Most Powerful Women
No. 137 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 43 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Publix Super Markets
No. 283 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 76 on the Fortune 500
No. 92 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Qualcomm (QCOM)
No. 5 on Change the World
No. 429 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 107 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Target (TGT)
No. 87 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 32 on the Fortune 500
No. 12 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
No. 98 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 355 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 92 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
TIAA
No. 11 on Most Powerful Women
No. 347 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 90 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
UPS (UPS)
No. 6 on Most Powerful Women
No. 97 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 34 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
No. 7 on Most Powerful Women
No. 45 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 18 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Walt Disney (DIS)
No. 42 on Most Powerful Women
No. 183 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 53 on the Fortune 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
By sector
|Sector
|Number of Fortune Blue Ribbon companies
|Technology
|10
|Health Care
|8
|Financials
|7
|Retailing
|4
|Aerospace and Defense
|2
|Food and Drug Stores
|2
|Media
|2
|Transportation
|2
|Chemicals
|1
|Motor Vehicles and Parts
|1
|Telecommunications
|1
|Grand Total
|40
