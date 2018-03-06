Fortune Brainstorm Design 2018 Coverage Guide

Fortune launched Brainstorm Design in collaboration with its colleagues at Time and Wallpaper* to explore the increasingly crucial nexus between business and design.

The three-day event was held at The Mandarin Oriental Singapore from March 6 to 8, 2018 and convened the most powerful Fortune 500 executives and the world’s most talented designers. Brainstorm Design is, of course, the latest addition to Fortune’s long-running Brainstorm conference series.

If you weren’t able to attend, no worries—a crack team of reporters were on the ground to report from the sessions.

Here’s a summary of their coverage:

Day 1

How Design Can Help Transform Business

Fortune president Alan Murray welcomes top names to the Brainstorm Design conference.

Why Design and Leadership Are Inextricably Bound Together

CEOs will need to make design their business going forward.

Design Saves Lives, Says Sean Carney of Royal Philips

Healthcare is being revolutionized through design.

Tom Dixon on Design as Alchemy

‘We turn base materials into gold,’ the acclaimed designer says.

Not Every Company Has a Steve Jobs (But Here’s What You Can Do)

Resist the “Moses myth” in favor of a more integrated approach.

Design Needs to Help Fix a Broken World: Paola Antonelli

Restore and repair, don’t simply build and consume, MoMA’s Antonelli says.

Ole Scheeren on How Architecture Enriches Public Life

Great works can change the way we experience the world.

Day 2

Day 3

