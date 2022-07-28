Lina Khan picked an odd target for her first major assault on Big Tech. Will it come back to haunt her?

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan promised to take big swings at Big Tech while leading the regulatory body.

Thirteen months into her reign, she finally broke out the sharp ax.

In a risky move with potentially far-reaching consequences for the tech industry and Khan’s standing in Washington, the FTC on Wednesday sued Meta to stop its acquisition of Within, a virtual reality company best known for developing the fitness app Supernatural. FTC officials argue Meta’s planned purchase would substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly in the VR fitness app space, a claim that Meta executives dismissed as “based on ideology and speculation, not evidence.”

The lawsuit, Khan’s first case that attempts to stop an acquisition by a tech giant, makes good on her pledge to change perceptions of the FTC as a doormat over the past 15 years—even if it means losing a case or two. Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, and other tech behemoths amassed enormous power during that stretch, often by spending billions to acquire companies with little resistance from the FTC.

“I think what we can see is that inaction after inaction after inaction can have severe costs,” Khan told CNBC and The New York Times in January. “And that’s what we’re really trying to reverse.”

Khan’s decision to begin her crusade with the Meta-Within acquisition will certainly earn kudos from antitrust advocates. Her choice of Meta as an early target also provides her some leeway, given its history of swallowing up potential rivals Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. (Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also infamously wrote in 2008 that “it is better to buy than compete.”)

Still, Khan stands to lose significant political capital if her attack on Meta falls flat—which, after seeing the FTC’s complaint, feels wholly plausible.

From a legal standpoint, the FTC’s case against Meta and Within rests on some strangely unconvincing arguments, feeding a perception that Khan’s FTC is exacting revenge for the company’s past sins.

For example, the FTC claims that the merger would “cause anticompetitive effects by eliminating potential competition.” Yet the augmented and virtual reality ecosystem isn’t anywhere near mature, with Apple, Alphabet, and other companies expected to debut their hardware in the next few years. With those products on the market, developers will have new incentive to create competing fitness apps.

The FTC also makes an odd argument that buying Within would stop Meta from developing its own popular fitness app, Beat Saber. The problem: Beat Saber is a so-called rhythm game that involves striking targets—not a dedicated fitness app. Even the FTC’s lawyers acknowledge this, describing Beat Saber as part of the “incidental fitness category.”

From a political and practical standpoint, the case remains similarly slight.

While the Khan’s campaign inevitably has to begin somewhere, the Meta-Within merger is a peculiar starting point. Meta’s acquisition is relatively small potatoes in the world of Big Tech M&A (reportedly worth $400 million), and there’s no guarantee that the company’s investment in the nascent virtual reality sector will prove profitable. By comparison, Microsoft plans to spend a whopping $68.7 billion to acquire video game developer Activision Blizzard, a move certain to somewhat stunt competition in a very mature market.

The lawsuit also threatens to chill a wide range of acquisitions, given the less-than-ironclad case made against Meta and Within. If a $400 million deal in a largely undeveloped market can’t pass regulatory muster, corporate executives and venture capitalists across multiple industries will surely start howling at their elected representatives.

Then there’s the basic question of free-market intervention. After several years of forecasts about VR’s imminent arrival in the mainstream, it remains on the tech industry periphery. If Meta, which posted a $2.8 billion quarterly loss Wednesday on its augmented and virtual reality division, wants to blow another $400 million on a still-speculative splurge, do consumers want the federal government nosing in?

The strategy employed by Khan and her team of lawyers might ultimately be proven right. Just as Meta’s acquisition of Instagram for a relative pittance eventually created some monopolistic conditions in the social media space, so might its purchase of Within in the VR realm.

If she’s wrong, Khan at least made clear Wednesday that she’s going down swinging.

Jacob Carpenter