Today we’re returning to a management topic that organizational psychologist Adam Grant and I discussed earlier this month: how to better train managers to oversee roles that didn’t exist just a few years ago.

If you haven’t caught on, this is a bit of an obsession of mine. As companies face new challenges and new risks, they’re, in turn, creating new jobs to address those issues. Take the head of remote work, for instance, a now-popular role designed to smooth the transition to hybrid work. The proliferation of new functions has made it increasingly common for managers to be in charge of operations and tasks they have never performed. It’s a unique position that calls for intentional management training and support, says Grant, who warns that falling back on traditional management would be a mistake.

Grant argues that the old form of leadership encourages more “management by walking around,” which makes “employees feel monitored and micromanaged.”

He encourages leaders to instead look at the management research of his late colleague Sigal Barsade. Barsade, a management professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, is known for her preeminent research on the role of emotions in the workplace, organizational behavior, change, and leadership. Grant says her research on what she called “leading by doing,” is one of the most compelling alternatives to “management by walking around.”

“Managers end up intervening with bad solutions to problems they don’t fully understand, and what Sigal wrote about was the idea that leaders and managers ought to spend 5% to 10% of their time doing the actual work of the people who report to them,” says Grant.



As leaders gain responsibility, workers are more likely to feel disconnected from them, Barsade and University of Sydney associate professor Stefan Meisiek wrote in their book Next Generation Business Handbook: New Strategies from Tomorrow’s Thought Leaders. They refer to this as “psychological distance.”

Leading by doing takes managers off a pedestal and decreases the aforementioned distance, Grant explains. It also allows leaders to understand the work of their direct reports more thoroughly and absorb new skills, which helps them better manage and teach. In practice, it looks like assisting with employee projects and their daily routines, and it’s a shift from manager-managed to that of a respected colleague, according to Barsade and Meisiek.

“It also allows [managers] to build real connections and earn trust with their teams,” Grant says. “Now is the time for that. If you’re managing people who are doing work that you don’t understand, your first responsibility is to learn how to do that work and make it part of your job.”

Reporter's Notebook

The most compelling data, quotes, and insights from the field.

Erika H. James, dean of Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, spoke with Fortune’s Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt about her new book The Prepared Leader. She shared the most common mistakes leaders make during periods of crisis, and no surprise it all comes back to developing people.

“I don’t think we are investing enough in our people so that when something does happen—when we are confronted with a crisis, for example—we don’t know necessarily where to turn or where the expertise lies. We may assume it because people hold a particular title, but one of the things that we find over and over again is that crises bring out the essence of people, either at their best or at their worst. And if we know some of that in advance, we’ll know exactly who to tap when we are up against the wall and we’re really confronted with something threatening.”

Around the Table

Watercooler

Everything you need to know from Fortune.

