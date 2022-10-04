Good morning!

There’s an ugly truth that HR leaders are slowly coming to terms with: Managers don’t know how to measure performance in our new world of work.

It’s an emerging knowledge gap that renowned organizational psychologist Adam Grant is determined to help close and one that will become priority No. 1 in his expanded work with BetterUp.

Today, the coaching platform announced the appointment of Grant as chairman of its newly launched Center for Purpose and Performance. The center will produce research on employee performance and partner with industry leaders and scientists to provide a deeper understanding of well-being and purpose at work. In other words, HR leaders can expect to see a lot more research to help redefine what it means to be a high performer.

“Employers are realizing what folks like Adam and the scientific community have been saying all along—employees are at their best, and they do their best work when they’re finding purpose and meaning in that work,” says Alexi Robichaux, cofounder and CEO of BetterUp.

While there’s an abundance of literature on high-performing workforces, Robichaux says there’s a dearth of guidance on how to elicit said results. The new center, chaired by Grant, will be tasked with bridging that gap and providing new insights on how to evaluate workers effectively.

“One of the things that drive me mad right now is the number of jobs, and frankly sectors, where managers don’t even know how to measure performance,” says Grant. “I can’t count the number of Silicon Valley companies that I’ve worked with, for example, where they say, ‘I have no idea how to objectively measure whether an engineer is productive or effective.’ That’s sort of the lifeblood of your product development.”

The shift to dispersed work is also pushing HR leaders and managers to rethink the way they go about evaluating employees. Companies have historically relied on ratings from managers to determine employee performance. But managers can only rate what they can see, Grant says. “That’s one of the reasons that we’re seeing so much pressure for people to come back to the office full-time even though, empirically, we know it’s not necessary or effective.”

Managers, he says, have become dependent on in-person face time to judge performance and tend to treat in-office work as a proxy for high engagement and performance. That’s a mistake, Grant warns.

“We need to radically rethink that. We need better ways to measure performance, [and] we need better tools for managers to know what good performance looks like so you can trust that people are doing great work, even if you don’t happen to sit in the same room with them every day.”

This might lead one to ask whether it’s time to throw out key performance indicators. Grant says no—although it might be tempting. Instead, he says HR leaders need to supplement individual KPIs with collaborative KPIs that reflect the larger workforce. Employers should put more value on three metrics in particular: knowledge sharing, mentorship of junior workers, and helpfulness and problem-solving.

“I would ask [CHROs] what are the behaviors that people engage in that elevate others? And how do you make sure you measure those and value those to the same degree that you do individual KPIs?” Grant says.

These are the questions he believes will redefine effective performance and, ultimately, our understanding of management.

“What if we could rethink management and use evidence to help managers improve performance along with quality of life? I think that’s something we need in the world right now,” he says.

Tim Cook shared his secret sauce for identifying top talent at Apple. In a speech at Italy's University of Naples Federico II, he told students that he seeks four traits in new hires: collaboration, creativity, curiosity, and expertise.

“[We look for] somebody that will kind of walk around the problem and look at it from different angles and use their creative juices to come up with solutions,” he said. And when it comes to curiosity, Cook believes there are no dumb questions. “It’s amazing when somebody starts to ask questions as a kid would, how it puts pressure on the person to think through the answers really deeply. And so we look for this innate curiosity in people.”

