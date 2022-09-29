Good morning!

Walk into any return-to-office brainstorm session, and you will likely see two people seated at the table: CEOs and CHROs. Diversity heads, however? That’s iffy—and it could lead to problems down the road.

The complexities of hybrid work have left many leaders confused about how to best serve diverse workforces. According to Slack’s Future Forum survey, 41% of executives say their top concern is inequities that could emerge between in-office and remote employees.

Perhaps no one is as acutely aware of this challenge as chief diversity leaders, charged with keeping a pulse on inclusion in their organizations.

KPMG recently released a white paper that brings to light the CDO perspective on hybrid work. The short of it: More diverse voices need to be at the return-to-office decision table, and managers need to be trained on how to support hybrid employees.

Before deploying return-to-office policies, companies must listen to diverse voices to better understand how their plans might affect overlooked groups within the organization. Once the return-to-office mandate is given, companies should over-communicate their thinking to staffers, touching on the following: what they’re doing, why they’re doing it, and how it will affect different subsets of the employee population, says Keyla Cabret-Lewis, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Aflac Inc.

With hybrid work, in particular, companies should avoid thinking of it as a temporary fix, says Elena Richards, KPMG’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. Embracing such a notion can leave employees feeling unheard and insecure about their futures at the organization and unable to get their personal affairs in order.

Richards advocates flexible schedules and recommends returning employees to the office intermittently and with intention. KPMG has adopted a “Flex with Purpose” model—a hybrid arrangement that blends remote, mixed, and on-site work. Employees are encouraged to select a format that suits their lifestyle while connecting in the office with the specific intention of brainstorming, receiving coaching, or accessing career development.

Most importantly, Richards says, companies should approach all discussions with one question: How are we engaging everyone?

“You want to ensure that you’re not creating any kind of inconsistent experience,” she says.

She adds that training managers on inclusive leadership will be critical to the success of a hybrid workplace.

“We can’t assume our people will know how to do that.”

With all the commotion around quiet quitting, should employers simply ask employees to do less? Stanford University professor Robert I. Sutton certainly thinks so and said as much in the Wall Street Journal this week, writing:

“For so many companies, the opposite—less, less, less—is the key to success. Subtraction clears our minds and gives us time to focus on what really counts. It sets the stage for creative work, giving us the space to fail, fret, discuss, argue about, and experiment with seemingly crazy ideas—the ideas that can transform a company, and make employees happier and more productive.”

