Bosses have ‘do-gooder fatigue:’ They’re done caring about your well-being￼

Bosses are tired of being the nice guy.

An executive headhunter told The Financial Times that leaders are experiencing “do-gooder fatigue” from prioritizing workers’ well-being during the pandemic. Now that the return to office push is in full effect, “The feeling is, we need to get back to business,” they said.

As 4 million-plus workers quit their jobs every month during the height of the Great Resignation, managers pulled out all the stops to recruit and retain them. One of the keys to workers’ hearts: mental health efforts at a time of high burnout and anxiety.