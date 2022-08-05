The gig economy endured a tumultuous two years. It’s emerging from the pandemic better than ever

With Omicron variant fears largely in the rear-window and virtually all pandemic restrictions lifted, the second quarter of 2022 offered our best look yet at how the past two-plus years reshuffled consumer habits.

One clear takeaway: any concerns of a gig economy contraction never quite came to fruition.

Several gig-centric companies posted a bumper second quarter during this closely watched earnings season, weathering stubbornly high inflation and various sector-specific challenges to rake in record revenue. The results suggest the gig economy only has room to expand after the upheaval of the past two years—though building macroeconomic storms and company-specific challenges threaten to stunt that growth.

The largest public gig economy companies—including Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and DoorDash—faced numerous questions from Wall Street heading into the second quarter. Could ride-hailing companies get away with charging more in response to gas price spikes? Would customers keep spending disposable income on travel in a high-inflation environment? Has the food-delivery boom peaked? Could companies attract enough gig workers? Would corporate layoffs and spending cuts damage the product?

The second-quarter results put most of those questions to bed:

Uber reported record quarterly revenue of $8.1 billion, more than double its haul in Q2 2021 as well as what it generated in the second quarter of pre-pandemic 2019. Its food-delivery business continued to grow, up 37% year-over-year, while its ride-hailing booking topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time.



Airbnb reached a record $2.1 billion in quarterly revenue, a 58% year-over-year increase, powered by an uptick in travel and growth in extended-stay rentals by remote workers. The quarter puts Airbnb on track to smash its pre-pandemic total revenue from 2019 of $4.8 billion.



DoorDash eclipsed $1.6 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, with sales up 30% year-over-year following a record number of deliveries.



Lyft exceeded its pre-pandemic revenue for the first time, falling fractionally short of $1 billion in the second quarter of 2022 but still beating its $867 million total from the same period in 2019.



VRBO parent Expedia Group doesn’t break out revenue for the vacation rental unit, but company CEO Peter Kern said the division’s demand “continues to be strong, well above 2019 levels.”

The quintet of companies met or exceeded Wall Street’s revenue forecasts for the quarter, with Uber (up 37%), Lyft (up 45%), and DoorDash (up 17%) recording big share price gains so far this week. The rebounds were much-needed, as the stock price of all five firms is still down at least 26% year-to-date.

While the revenue totals signal that the gig sector’s future looks bright, uncertainty looms on the horizon.

Higher-income customers who power the gig industry spent relatively freely to start the year, shrugging off generationally high inflation (a notable exception: some European markets). Gig company executives said their third-quarter outlooks are holding pretty steady, but some industry insiders fear a recession in the second half of 2022 and beyond could force belt-tightening among the upper-middle class.

“We are concerned about the broader macro uncertainty and recession risks, and believe it’s pertinent to trim our 2023 numbers at this point,” Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz wrote in a client note addressing travel companies, according to Barron’s.

In addition the companies each face different questions about their long-term financial health in a sector that’s historically proven unprofitable.

Uber reached a major milestone by achieving positive free cash flow in the second quarter, but it still recorded a $2.6 billion loss largely due to sliding values in high risk-reward investments. DoorDash lost $263 million this past quarter, blowing past analyst expectations of $149 million, as it keeps pouring money into its business. And Lyft still feels a bit stuck in the mud, showing few signs of an ability to grow beyond its core ride-hailing business.

For the moment, though, the sector can take heart in the fact that the gig is up—in a good way.

