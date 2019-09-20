What to Watch (and Not) on Streaming and in Theaters This Weekend, From ‘Ad Astra’ to ‘The I-Land’

Whether you're standing in the theater lobby or curled up in bed, deciding what to watch next is often the most difficult part of any pop-culture junkie's day. And with dozens of films in theaters on any given weekend, plus virtually endless layers of streaming purgatory to sort through in search of your next binge-watch, there's more out there—and tougher decisions to make—than ever.

Fortune's here to help you navigate the week's latest offerings, boiling all the entertainment out there down into three distinct recommendations: should you see it, stream it, or skip it? Find out below.

SEE IT: 'Ad Astra' (now in theaters)

It's indicative of how we as a species often fail to truly grasp emptiness—and refuse to get comfortable with it—that deep space, in all its vast expanse, has become one of Hollywood's go-to sites for philosophical introspection. Like Solaris, Interstellar, and Gravity before it, James Gray's poetic Ad Astra (whose title, "To the stars" in Latin, should be considered as both exclamation and entreaty) treats the cosmos as a backdrop just barely infinite enough to harbor the answers to humanity's biggest existential questions.

For astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt), lunar missions are just part of the job; he's unflappable when pitted against the vacuum of space, perhaps partly because he was raised in a society that's so thoroughly demystified the moon as to open an Applebee's there. But when mysterious energy surges emanating from near Neptune begin to wreak havoc on Earth, Roy is tasked with pinpointing their source, which could have something to do with a space mission undertaken years prior by his vanished, assumed-dead father (Tommy Lee Jones).