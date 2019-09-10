Apple Event: From iPhone 11 to Apple Arcade, Everything That Was Announced

Over a period of nearly two hours on Tuesday, Apple unveiled its new iPhone 11 lineup, the health-focused Apple Watch Series 5, and important details on its forthcoming Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus services. But we expected that.

Indeed, the annual Apple event lacked the element of surprise. Prior to the show, word leaked on what Apple would name its newest iPhone, the features it would have, and even what its design would look like. Word also surfaced on Apple's new seventh-generation iPad. Even the health-focused Apple Watch Series 5 couldn't escape the churn of the rumor mill to create an element of surprise.

But Tim Cook and company did their level best. Here are the new products and services that Apple announced during its iPhone 11 event:

iPhone 11: Cost, colors, specs, and sizes

As expected, Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 at its press event on Tuesday.

The iPhone 11 is the successor to Apple's iPhone XR, with a 6.1-inch screen and dual cameras on the back. Those cameras offer wide and ultra-wide camera modes that can be used for both photos and videos. On the front, Apple has improved the selfie camera with a new slow-motion feature.

Inside, iPhone 11 boasts Apple's new A13 Bionic processor, which the company called the "fastest" processor in any smartphone in the world. Apple's device also promises better graphics performance for video games than any other smartphone.

Apple's iPhone 11, which will offer up to 26 hours of battery life, comes in six colors, including green, yellow, and red, among others. It'll be available on Sept. 20 with a starting price of $699. Pre-orders for the iPhone 11 start on Friday, Sept. 13. The device will go on sale on Sept. 20.

iPhone 11 Pro: A higher-end handset

In a bid to attract those who want a higher-end version of the iPhone 11, Apple showcased the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch OLED screen to complement the 6.5-inch display in the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Both screens offer a contrast ratio of 2 million to 1, which should translate to bright and good-looking visuals on the screen.

In addition to the Space Gray, Silver, and Gold models, Apple said that it will also deliver a "midnight green" color for its iPhone 11 Pro lineup. And like the iPhone 11, the Pro models will run on Apple's A13 Bionic chip to deliver better performance than last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models.

The Pro lineup's three cameras will include wide and ultra-wide cameras, along with a telephoto lens for zoom far into the distance. Apple said that the cameras will combine to offer "pro photography" performance.

Apple will offer the iPhone 11 Pro for $999 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at $1,099. Pre-orders will begin on Sept. 13 and the devices will go on sale on Sept. 20.

Apple Watch Series 5: An always-on screen, at last

The new Apple Watch Series 5 is the first wearable from the company to have an always-on display. This breakthrough comes from a new screen technology that makes it more power-efficient, so it can stay on without draining the device's battery. Apple is promising an 18-hour battery life in the Apple Watch Series 5.

A new compass feature in the Apple Watch Series 5 could make it easier to navigate on hikes and Apple said that the device has new safety features that allow for international emergency calling in times of need.

In addition Apple revealed plenty of Apple Watch Series 5 colors to choose from. For the first time, the company is offering a titanium model with a brushed coating. A new ceramic white version will also be available.

Apple Watch Series 5 will start at $399 for the non-cellular versions and $499 for the cellular options. The device will be available for purchase on Tuesday and in stores on Sept. 20.

Apple is also keeping the Apple Watch Series 3—not Apple Watch Series 4—on store shelves for a starting price of $199.

iPad: Bigger, better, and cheaper

Apple unveiled the seventh-generation iPad during its iPhone 11 event.

The new iPad comes with faster performance than the previous model and for the first time, a Smart Connector port, so users can attach a keyboard to the device to use it like a notebook. It also boosts the size of the screen from 9.7 inches in the sixth-generation model to 10.2 inches in this version.

Not surprisingly, the iPad works with Apple's recently announced iPadOS, allowing it to utilize the Apple Pencil stylus and a new multitasking feature that makes it easier to switch between multiple apps on the operating system.

Apple's new iPad will start at $329 for consumers and $299 for education customers. It's available to purchase now and will start shipping at the end of the month.

Apple TV Plus: Price, launch date, and a surprise deal

Apple next turned its attention Apple TV Plus with a new trailer for an upcoming original show for the service called See. The Jason Momoa-helmed show is set in a future in which humans can no longer see, until children are born with sight, that is.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the first Apple TV Plus shows will be available on Nov. 1 and the company will add more original programming each month. Like Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus will be available for $4.99 per month with a family subscription.

Cook also added that anyone who buys Apple hardware, including a new iPhone or Apple TV, will get one free year of Apple TV Plus with their purchase.

Apple Arcade: 'Game on,' starting Sept. 19

Apple kicked off its iPhone 11 event with talk of its new game-streaming service Apple Arcade. The company said that Apple Arcade will be available with more than 100 exclusive games that will all be playable Apple's hardware, including iPhone, iPad, Macs, and Apple TV.

To access Arcade games, users will go to the App Store and tap the "Arcade" option in the marketplace. Those with a subscription will be able to download and play those games without an additional charge.

During the presentation, Apple invited game developers on stage to showcase their games, including a new Frogger title from developer Konami and Shinsekai: Into the Depths, a survival horror title from developer Capcom.

Apple Arcade will be available starting Sept. 19. The service will be available on a family subscription for $4.99 per month, and will offer one month free at launch.

Apple Stores: A fitting experience

In addition to its product news, Apple said Tuesday it is making some improvements to its retail locations.

First, its physical stores will now have an Apple Watch studio feature, where customers will be able to pair the iPhone case they want with a watchband of their choice. An interactive version of the experience will also be available online.

Also, Apple's glass cube Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, one of its flagship locations, will finally re-open—after more than two years of renovations—on Sept. 20, the company said.

