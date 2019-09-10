Apple's long-awaited video streaming service, Apple TV+, finally has a launch date and price.

The tech giant announced on Tuesday at an event that Apple TV+ would launch on November 1 in over 100 countries for $4.99 monthly. Apple also threw in a surprise: People who buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AppleTV also receive one free year of AppleTV+.

"We'll bring you the best original stories from the best creative minds from TV and film — stories that are grounded in emotion and stories with purpose," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the announcement on Tuesday.

Shares of Netflix dipped nearly 3% on Tuesday following the Apple TV+ announcement.

Apple TV+ has been a long time coming. Last spring, Apple put on a flashy launch event to promote Apple TV+, trotting out a slew of Hollywood heavyweights — Steven Spielberg, Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, among other — to promote the service. The streaming service is expected to debut with at least nine original shows, including The Morning Show, a drama starring Aniston, Witherspoon, and Steve Carell; a comedic take on poet Emily Dickinson’s life entitled Dickinson, starring True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld; and See, an action series with Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa.

The launch of Apple TV+ will precede the arrival of Disney's own highly-awaited streaming service, Disney+, which debuts on Nov. 12 for $12.99 a month as part of a bundle with ESPN and Hulu — the same price as Netflix's monthly subscription.

