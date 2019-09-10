Apple unveiled a new lineup of iPhone 11 smartphones during an event on Tuesday.

The company said the new iPhone would come with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and an aluminum body. It also comes with dual cameras on the back including one 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for taking much wider shots.

In terms of new photo features, the camera comes with a portrait mode specifically for taking photos of pets with better resolution. Meanwhile, night mode is available for brightening up photos in dark environments.

On the video side, the cameras can record 4K clips in wide and ultra-wide modes. Apple also added a slow-motion selfie feature to the front camera.

Apple promises better performance in the iPhone 11 than its predecessor, the iPhone XR from last year. Apple called the processor, the A13 Bionic chip, the fastest ever in a smartphone.

Even with the performance boost, Apple promised 26 hours of battery life on a single charge—one more hour than iPhone XR.

The new phone will come in six colors, including red, green, and yellow.

Apple's iPhone 11 will start at $699—$50 cheaper than the $749 iPhone XR. Pre-orders will begin on Friday, Sept. 13 and the device will be available on Sept. 20.

A Higher End iPhone 11 Pro Lineup

Apple also unveiled on Tuesday the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, designed for those who want a "more advanced" iPhone—at a higher price, of course.

The devices are made from stainless steel and come with three cameras on the rear. They phones replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from last year.

The iPhone 11 Pro will be available in 5.8- and 6.5-inch versions. Their displays will have a 2 million to 1 contrast ratio for deep black and bright white color representation. That should mean richer and more accurate visuals on everything from photos to videos.

Like the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro will feature an A13 Bionic chip matching the performance of two other new phone models. However, Apple said that the Pro will have 24 hours of battery life, four more than its iPhone XS predecessor. Meanwhile, iPhone XS Max will have 30 hours of battery life, five more than the iPhone XS Max.

An 18W charger Apple included with the phone should also provide faster charging, according to the company.

The Pro models will have three 12-megapixel cameras, including wide and ultra-wide cameras like in the iPhone 11. Its third camera will offer telephoto capturing, which Apple said, would deliver "pro photography" features including a far better zoom than the wide and ultra-wide shooters.

Apple also said it plans to introduce a new camera feature in a software update this fall called Deep Fusion. The feature uses machine learning to analyze 10 images and selects the most accurate pixel in each of them to deliver the best-looking photo it can.

The phones will be available in anew "midnight green" finish in addition to the usual Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

Apple said that its iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999 while the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $1,099. The devices will be available for pre-order on Friday, Sept. 13. and arrive on store shelves on Sept. 20.

Apple will continue to sell iPhone 8, at $449, and iPhone XR at $599.

