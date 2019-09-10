How to Watch Apple’s iPhone 11 Event Live Online

Apple is ending the summer how it usually does—by unveiling new iPhones including the expected iPhone 11.

You'll be able to watch the Apple event via streaming. See below for the details about how to watch the presentation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and what time it starts.

The technology giant will likely unveil a new lineup of iPhones that come with better cameras, a faster processor, and a more crack-resistant screen, according to reports. They may be unveiled alongside a new Apple Watch Series 5 with improved sleep-tracking features and new Apple-branded tracking stickers that can be attached to just about anything so that owners know where their devices are.

Below are the details about the Apple event.

What time does Apple's iPhone 11 event start?

Apple's event starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 10.

Where is Apple holding the iPhone 11 event?

Apple will unveil the latest iPhones as well as updates for the Apple Watch, with the products going on sale this month in a potential boost to fourth-quarter results. David Paul Morris—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

What new products can we expect?

Accurately predicting everything the notoriously secretive Apple will announce at its September 10 event is difficult. But here's what most industry watchers think will be introduced:

New iPhone 11 models that will have similar designs to last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XR, but have more power and better camera performance, among other upgrades.

with enhanced sleep-tracking features and new case materials, including ceramic.

with enhanced sleep-tracking features and new case materials, including ceramic. Details about when Apple will release Apple TV Plus and how much subscriptions will cost.

and how much subscriptions will cost. News about Apple Arcade and how much the game-streaming service will cost when available in the fall.

and how much the game-streaming service will cost when available in the fall. New tracking stickers that can be attached to devices so that owners know the whereabouts of those devices.

that can be attached to devices so that owners know the whereabouts of those devices. A new line of iPads with more power under and perhaps tweaked designs.

with more power under and perhaps tweaked designs. Some insight into when Apple's new operating systems, including iOS 13, macOS Catalina, and watchOS 6 will be available.

How can I stream the iPhone 11 event on my computer?

If you plan to watch the iPhone event on a computer, you'll need to go to this link at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday to watch it. However, since this is Apple, there will be some barriers.

Non-Windows users will have the best shot at watching the show from Apple's Safari browser on a Mac running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. Lately, Apple has started allowing streaming to Google's Chrome and Mozilla's Firefox browsers. However, the non-Apple browser will need to work with MSE, H.264, and AAC file types in order to stream the event.

Windows users will most easily be able to stream the show from a Windows 10 PC running Microsoft's own Edge browser. They can also use Firefox or Chrome, as long as the browsers work with MSE, H.264, and AAC.

How can I stream the iPhone 11 event on my smartphone?

People using an Apple mobile device, like the iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, can watch the event from Apple's Safari browser. The stream will work fine as long as users are on a device running iOS 10 or later.

Apple makes no mention of Android on its livestream page, but Chrome may work on an Android phone if it's running MSE, H.264, and AAC.

How can I stream the iPhone 11 event on my television?

Apple makes it somewhat easy to stream the event to a television with help from two components—a second-generation or later Apple TV and its Apple Events app.

After downloading the free Events app from the App Store, users can simply tune in at 1 p.m. ET and watch the event from their set-top box. They can also beam the livestream from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac using Apple's wireless AirPlay technology.

