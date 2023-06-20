Good morning and happy belated Juneteenth!

While most leaders opt for a hushed approach following staff departures, it might be worth doing the opposite to attract new talent.

A recent study by the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, evaluating job candidates’ organizational mobility preferences, finds that applicants prefer job postings that signal a company’s support of workers moving on to bigger and better opportunities, even if that means leaving the employer.

Researchers asked over 600 job seekers to share the level of stability they want in their next role and then respond to different recruitment ads. Most were receptive to job postings that emphasized short-term career gains regardless of an employee’s indication that they welcomed more career movement or job stability.

“What was surprising is that organizations advertising that they openly recognize employees will leave and support them as they pursue external careers were the most attractive to job seekers regardless of whether they preferred more mobile or more stable careers,” the study’s lead author, Rebecca Paluch, writes. “We believe that job seekers interpret this as the organization supporting employees no matter what they choose.”

Paluch points to McKinsey and McDonald’s as companies that purposely advertise their companies as short-term stints along one’s career path. McKinsey states on its career site, “Whether you decide to stay with McKinsey for two years or 20 years, a role at McKinsey is a springboard for your career.”

McDonald’s also uses recruitment messaging that boasts its alums go onto greater jobs and fulfilling careers. Naming an organization’s alumni can be some of the best advertising for a company recruiting ambitious talent. (Dare I mention PepsiCo, yet again?)

“Rather than treating people well through job security and steady upward promotion, treating people well these days is providing learning and growth opportunities that will help them manage their own careers—and that’s one of the main points organizations should be taking from these findings,” according to Paluch.

The latest work-from-home data reveals that almost 60% of workers have returned to the office five days a week, but hybrid work wins by a landslide. (Caveat: The data excludes contractors, self-employed folks, and part-time workers.)

"Fully remote work is more common for [college-educated workers], naturally, than the greater sample, but it remains a markedly smaller share than hybrid or fully in-person," writes Fortune's Jane Thier.

- Disney, Chipotle, and Snap are among the companies upping the return-to-office ante with a four-day in-person requirement. Bloomberg

- Trans women were paid 60 cents for every $1 the average U.S. worker earned in 2021, according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. 19th*

- Oracle laid off hundreds of employees in its health unit last week. In addition to the layoffs, the employer rescinded job offers and closed its related job openings. Insider

- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill requiring all public universities to close their DEI offices. NBC News

HQ2 unveiled. Amazon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new offices in Virginia. —Bloomberg

Summer intern school. Colleges have started offering workshops on the soft skills of office culture, like dress codes, deadlines, and navigating work dinners. —Nicholas Gordon

Back it up. The CEO of PR firm Edelman advises companies to stick to their commitments on social issues. “Backtracking kills your credibility.” —Phil Wahba

Union leader returns. Amazon rehired the Alabama union leader who says she was fired because of her organizing efforts. “They tried to fire me and stifle a movement, but the movement pushed back.” —Matt Day