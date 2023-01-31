Here’s who’s coming to this year’s Fortune Brainstorm Tech event in Park City, Utah

Good morning.



Since the turn of the millennium, Fortune has been assembling top leaders in tech in Aspen for an annual “Brainstorm” on issues facing the industry. It’s an opportunity to reflect, learn, network, and even cut deals—Dell CEO Michael Dell first started talking with Silver Lake CEO Egon Durban about his blockbuster leveraged buyout at a Brainstorm Tech event.

But all good things need a refresh. This summer, we are moving the conversation to Park City, Utah, July 10-12, at the Montage Deer Valley resort. Top tech leaders, VCs, and thought leaders will assemble for three days of conversation, idea sharing, networking and outdoor activities. The program will be curated by Fortune’s own tech braintrust, including editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell, editor-at-large Michal Lev-Ram, senior writer Phil Wahba, and guest co-chaired by investor Terri Burns and journalist Jo Ling Kent. Among the CEOs already on the agenda: Vivian Chu of Diligent Robotics, Bonobos co-founder Andy Dunn, Scott Farquhar of Atlassian, Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures, Jeff Lawson of Twilio, Alex Rodrigues of Embark, Roy Bahat of Bloomberg Beta, Tekedra Mawakanda of Waymo, Joshua Tetrick of Eat Just, and former Vice President Al Gore, who founded Generation Investment Partners.

We’ll also convene a select group of founders for a special event—the Fortune Founders Forum—on July 9-10, immediately preceding Brainstorm Tech. It promises to be a unique opportunity for founders to share their learnings.

Fortune Brainstorm Tech and the Fortune Founders Forum are open only to members, and membership is by invitation. But if you are interested, shoot me an email directly, or reach out to brainstormtech@fortune.com. You can also get more information here.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@fortune.com

Government borrowing

The U.S.’s federal government may be at its legal borrowing limit, but the Treasury Department wants to keep going during the first quarter of this year. Borrowing plans for the quarter are, at $932 billion, some $353 billion weightier than projected three months ago, due to increased spending and an expectation of disappointing income tax receipts. Republicans, who control the House, want spending cuts in exchange for allowing the debt limit to be increased. Fortune

Adani equity

Gautam Adani has successfully pulled off a $2.4 billion equity sale for Adani Enterprises, despite the major negative impact of short-seller Hindenburg Research’s attack on his empire. The sale cleared the hurdle of investors picking up 90% of available shares, indicating faith in the conglomerate fending off Hindenburg’s fraud allegations. Adani is still Asia’s richest man, though this month’s turmoil has seen his fortune plunge from $121 billion to $84.4 billion. Financial Times

747 farewell

Boeing is delivering its last-ever 747 jumbo jet. The 747 has been a staple of the skies for over half a century, but both Boeing and Airbus are these days focused on more fuel-efficient wide-body designs. The last 747 is going to Atlas Air, and it’s the 1,574th of its kind to leave the production line. Fortune

