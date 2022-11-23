Hi, Peter Vanham here in Paris, France, filling in for Alan.



Was the COP27 climate summit that ended on Sunday in Egypt a success, or a failure?

Ahead of the Thanksgiving break, I put the question to Henry Gonzalez, chief investment officer of the Green Climate Fund. Gonzalez was present in Sharm El-Sheikh last week and joined me this week for a series of lectures on sustainability research at ESCP business school in Paris.

“I’d say it was an average meeting in terms of outcomes, as was Glasgow,” he said.

The positive outcomes, Gonzalez said, were the establishment of a “Loss and Damage” fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the impacts of climate change, and the integration of business and other non-state actors into the heart of the U.N. proceedings.

“Some people may be disappointed that the Loss and Damage fund is created without significant financial pledges,” Gonzalez noted. But as someone working in a fund set up in a previous COP, he noted “the first important first step is anchoring the concept, not the funding.”

Gonzalez’s Green Climate Fund, which is based in South Korea, is a case in point.

It was created during COP16 in Mexico in 2010. Three years later, its governance and secretariat were established. In 2014, it raised its first $8.3 billion for climate investments. And by 2016, it had built up a portfolio of 35 projects. Today, he pointed out, GCF is the largest multilateral fund focused on climate finance, with investments amounting to $11.3 billion and $42.4 billion when accounting for co-financing.

The other crucial outcome of this year’s COP, according to Gonzalez, was the integration of business. “I could do 60 meetings in Sharm El-Sheikh in one week, seeing everyone from our donors to the public and private-sector projects we fund,” he said.

The increased business presence at the COP meeting opened the door to more public-private collaboration and so-called “blended finance” on the climate agenda, as well as more private-sector partnerships.

But it also led to criticism that the corporate world is hijacking the meeting, specifically because of the presence of more than 600 oil industry lobbyists, which coincided with a successful drive to leave the phasing-out of fossil fuels out of the final agreement.

Part of that criticism resonated with Gonzalez. “COP is maybe getting too big,” he said.

The next COP, at the end of 2023, is planned in the United Arab Emirates.

More news below. And Happy Thanksgiving! We’ll be back on Monday.

Peter Vanham

@petervanham

peter.vanham@fortune.com

TOP NEWS

Foxconn protest

There have been violent protests at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant, which is the world’s biggest iPhone factory. Workers clashed with police, reportedly over the plant’s inability to get a grip on a COVID outbreak and its alleged refusal to honor a promise to pay new workers bonuses when they were placed in quarantine. Fortune

Qatar boycott

Germany’s second-largest supermarket chain, REWE, has ended its partnership with the German Football Association in protest at the decision by the country’s national team not to wear “OneLove” armbands to celebrate diversity at the World Cup in Qatar. Seven nations had been planning to have their players wear the bands in protest at Qatar’s homophobic laws, but FIFA—the soccer world’s governing body—threatened to penalize any players who did so. REWE Group CEO Lionel Souque: “We stand up for diversity, and football is also diversity. We live this position and we defend it.” Deutsche Welle

Subsidy tussle

France and Germany have agreed to step up subsidies for European businesses to protect them from the implications of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s “Buy American” elements. The green subsidies and tax breaks in the U.S. package will all be in force by the start of next year, and Washington does not seem interested in backing down on measures seen by Europe as protectionist. So the EU’s leading nations are now forming their own industrial-policy alliance. (Bonus read: European business confidence is really low right now.) Politico

AROUND THE WATERCOOLER

The world will avoid a recession in 2023—but just barely, the OECD says, by Associated Press

My personal insight into fireworks back at the Magic Kingdom: The return of Disney’s triumphant General Iger, by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld

Sam Bankman-Fried gives most detailed explanation yet about FTX’s collapse in letter to staff while still claiming ignorance of wrongdoing, by Bloomberg

Internal Twitter emails give first peek at Elon Musk’s ‘hardcore’ workplace: Vanishing perks and orders to explain ‘what you are trying to accomplish’, by Kylie Robison

Thanksgiving airfares aren’t just back to where they were before the pandemic—they’re much higher, by Prarthana Prakash

This edition of CEO Daily was edited by David Meyer.