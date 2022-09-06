The working class loses an advocate at the worst possible time

It’s hard work being poor.

No one understood this better than Barbara Ehrenreich, a journalist and activist who burst into the public eye with her 2001 book, Nickel And Dimed: On (Not) Getting By In America. Over a two-year period, Ehrenreich went undercover working low-wage jobs to better understand the working poor and how policy interventions, specifically the 1996 Welfare Reform Act, impacted their prospects.

Living hand to mouth, trying to find affordable housing, and suffering under the veil of invisibility was all exhausting, as was the work itself. “My Walmart job was particularly taxing ’cause I had to constantly memorize the changing layout of the ladieswear department, so I know exactly where each one of several thousand items had to go,” she once told NPR. “So I no longer speak of any job as unskilled.”

Ehrenreich died last week at 81, leaving behind an enormous body of work and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, a nonprofit she founded in 2012 to fund groundbreaking work by journalists focusing on poverty and inequality.

“She had an elegant way with words,” Alissa Quart, the executive director of EHRP, told NPR. “She was not afraid of mocking people in power. She also wasn’t afraid of activism. And I think that was something that set her apart from other great journalists. She knew when somebody was in the wrong—when a boss was in the wrong, when a patriarchal man was in the wrong—and she was willing to call them out.”

There’s plenty to call out these days.

While the number of billionaires continues to rise, there are currently some 53 million Americans or 44% of all workers holding low-wage jobs. Their median earnings are $10.22, or about $24,000 a year if they work full time. Women, people of color, and the under-educated are more likely to hold low-wage jobs. It’s an exhausting, dead-end life.

McKinsey broadens the size of the frontline workforce to 95 million people to include some salaried workers, like low-level managers and retail workers. This cohort makes about $33,000 per year and is often more closely tethered to corporate employers. They are also more likely to be people of color and less likely to be promoted or identified for advancement. Of all the employees in the workforce, they are also the least likely to believe in their company’s DEI efforts. So close, and yet, so far.

Regardless of how they’re classified, however, they’re leaving the workforce in droves. Some are likely sick; see below. Others have just given up. But most are from communities already in crisis, and plenty work in jobs that are likely to be replaced by automation in the future.

But Ehrenreich’s observation that no job is truly unskilled is something to build on.

Later this month, I’ll be catching up with former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, who will update the Fortune Connect executive community on the work she’s doing as co-chair of OneTen, an initiative dedicated to hiring and advancing one million Black individuals in America over the next 10 years into “family-sustaining” jobs in fields as diverse as tech, finance, and healthcare—no degree required.

I’ll also be talking to Alyssa Lovegrove, the executive director of Georgetown University’s Pivot Program, a business and entrepreneurship program for previously incarcerated individuals.

If you have any questions you’d like me to ask, let me know. Please use the subject line: Skilled

Right now, the future is grim for wage-earning and frontline workers. This isn’t a workfife balance issue. It isn’t a bias mitigation issue. It’s a moral crisis.

In the early days of lockdown, Ehrenreich wondered if the U.S. could possibly meet the moment.

“My mind has been full of grim and rageful thoughts, many of which are about the lack of paid sick leave,” she told the New Yorker. “We turn out to be so vulnerable in the United States. Not only because we have no safety net, or very little of one, but because we have no emergency preparedness, no social infrastructure.” Is it still in our collective memory? “From the prehistoric perspective, people have gotten through a lot of stuff by cooperating and sticking together. We built cities, we irrigated fields,” she said.

“Whether we’ve lost that capacity, I don’t know.”

Parting words

"Work is about a search for daily meaning as well as daily bread, for recognition as well as cash, for astonishment rather than torpor; in short, for a sort of life rather than a Monday through Friday sort of dying."

—Studs Terkel