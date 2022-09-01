Why transparency is key to getting workers back to the office

Good morning.

With Labor Day just around the corner, the headline of the day on fortune.com yesterday was this: Here’s the secret to bringing employees back to the office without them hating you. It’s the business challenge of our time. On the one hand, most CEOs I speak with recognize something was lost during the pandemic in terms of employee connection and belonging. On the other hand, most are also in an intense battle for talent, and can’t afford to drive away their best.

So what’s the secret? Transparency is key, writes Fortune’s Paige McGlauflin. Workers want to understand why they are being asked to come back. And employers want to know why their employees are so intent on staying home. With an open exchange of views, it should be possible to find a new normal that leaves everyone better off—providing the in-person interaction that helps teams bond, as well as the flexibility that workers crave. (For an update on Goldman Sachs’ struggle with this topic, read here.)