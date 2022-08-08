Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Abortion travel benefits could come with a tax liability, Amy Griffin is an investor to know, and White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse is working through a moment of unusual economic uncertainty. Have a productive Monday.

– All about economics. As President Joe Biden navigates record inflation and a potential economic downturn, he relies on a key adviser: Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The former dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs was a member of the three-person CEA during the Obama administration and had a long career as a labor economist with a focus on education. Biden’s appointment of Rouse as CEA chair in 2020 made her the first Black woman to hold the influential title.

Rouse’s expertise has been especially critcial as the White House looks to tamp down soaring inflation. We spoke on Friday afternoon about this moment of economic uncertainty, shortly after the release of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July jobs report and before the Senate convened this weekend to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on Sunday to pass the wide-ranging spending bill, which aims to address climate change, lower prescription drug costs, and decrease the national deficit.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

What is your view on the state of inflation today?

In the month of July, the economy created 420,000 jobs. Those employment gains were broadly shared; the unemployment rate is 3.5%, which is the lowest rate in over 50 years. Our labor market is very strong. However, we know we have elevated inflation. It’s unacceptably high. The Federal Reserve, which is charged with keeping inflation under control and maintaining price stability, while also maintaining maximum employment, has a difficult job. It’s trying to bring down inflation without increasing unemployment. With our labor market strong, that may give the Federal Reserve the headroom it needs to bring down inflation without causing a lot of disruption in the labor market. A soft landing—bringing down inflation without causing too much pain for the American worker.

Is that a task the U.S. will be able to meet, or will it be a challenge?

It will certainly be a challenge. We have historically high rates of inflation. The president understands that. It really has its roots in the pandemic, where we powered down our economy, which disrupted supply chains. Businesses made decisions about forthcoming investments, not knowing what the pandemic would bring. Our economy has been weathering the pandemic well, which meant that there was a lot of demand for goods, but the supply wasn’t necessarily there, which has caused inflation. But the U.S. economy continues to power along, which gives a path for the Federal Reserve to fulfill its two goals.

Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, advises President Joe Biden on inflation and other economic issues. Win McNamee—Getty Images

The Bank of England said a few days ago that it expects a recession in the U.K. What does that tell us about the U.S.?

The United States is not in exactly the same position as the U.K. The United States had a historically strong recovery from the pandemic recession. We have an economy where not everyone is back to work, but the employment level is above where it was in February 2020. Part of the U.K.’s problem is Russia’s war against Ukraine. That affects U.S. workers too, but for the U.K. and other countries in Europe, they’re very much dependent on getting their energy from Russia. This war has been costly, making it much more challenging for their economy.

Why is there so much debate and uncertainty right now about the economic outlook?

What makes this moment unique is that we haven’t lived through a pandemic in the last 100 years. We haven’t lived through an economic situation in which we literally put the economy in a medically induced coma to power it down, and then tried to bring it back up. When you’re talking about a $22 trillion economy, that doesn’t happen overnight. We’ve severed the relationships between workers and firms—workers have to find new firms, firms have to find new workers. We didn’t know what people were going to want—what kinds of goods, what kinds of services, and how much. All the relationships that existed in the economy before the pandemic have been modified, some more drastically than others. That’s made it very difficult for analysts to forecast where we’re going and what lies ahead.

How are these economic challenges affecting women right now?

We know that care responsibilities had a disproportionate effect on women. We saw a big loss in women’s employment. But we have seen recovery for women to where they were pre-pandemic; the unemployment rate for women fell over the past year from 5% to 3.1%.

And inflation affects everybody. We understand part of the challenge is that anybody who shops and needs to buy anything is going to be affected by the change in price.

You’re the first Black woman in your role. How does your lived experience influence the perspective you bring as you advise the president on these economic issues?

I’m looking at a lot of the same issues, the way any other economist would look at them. But I do put a particular emphasis on those parts of my experience in my growing up that have been unique to me, that another person may not bring. I care a lot about women’s labor force participation and the challenges of balancing work and care. I’m a mother myself, so I understand those challenges. I know how important it is that we support women and families in both taking care of their families and going to work if that’s what they choose to do. I also ask more questions about African-American communities and communities of color. I may ask slightly different questions, but fundamentally I’m here to advise the president on core economic questions.

Emma Hinchliffe

emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com

@_emmahinchliffe

The Broadsheet is Fortune’s newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Subscribe here.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

- Travel tax. Those abortion travel benefits companies have started offering? Employees who use them could end up with a tax bill. The travel funding could count as income for workers. Bloomberg

- Common thread. Behind Bumble, Goop, and Hello Sunshine is Amy Griffin, the founder of the venture capital firm G9 Ventures. Next up, she's looking for promising startups in women's health and telemedicine. Wall Street Journal

- Out of Indiana. Indiana on Friday became the first state since the overturn of Roe v. Wade to pass legislation banning abortion. (Other states that have since banned the procedure did so using already passed trigger laws). With the legislation set to take effect Sept. 15, one of the state's largest employers, Eli Lilly, said it would "plan for more employment growth outside our home state," where it was founded in 1876. Bloomberg

- Family sport. Russian figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze was at the center of the controversy over performance-enhancing drugs in the Olympic sport. Her 19-year-old daughter Diana Davis is an ice dancer on the Russian team. But Davis also has American citizenship; with Russian athletes banned from much international competition, people in the sport are wondering whether she will defect to the U.S. team. Wall Street Journal

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Digital contracting platform Ironclad hired former Twilio exec Leslie Henthorn as CMO.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

- Job search. Women seeking financial support for fertility treatments have sought out jobs in Amazon warehouses, where they can receive coverage for two full IVF cycles. But the work comes with a tradeoff: "It’s like, ‘We have great benefits, but we’re going to break your body,'" says one woman who secured a warehouse job. The Cut

- The election. Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake won the Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary. She'll go up against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs, setting up a general election centered on the issue of election fraud. Lake has supported Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while Hobbs is Arizona's top election official. Politico

- Off-season. Last year, the N.C.A.A. agreed to pay men's and women's referees equally during basketball tournaments. Now some conferences are pledging to pay refs equally during the regular season, too. Implementing pay equality for tournaments only cost the N.C.A.A. $100,000. Associated Press

ON MY RADAR

How toxic is masculinity? The New Yorker

We asked seven female chefs to weigh in on The Bear and toxic kitchen culture. They had a lot to say Boston Globe

Sue Bird and Seattle: a love story 20 years and 2,500 miles in the making The Athletic

PARTING WORDS

"The movie is a story about white women getting to play baseball. That’s just not enough."

- Actor Abbi Jacobson on rebooting A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime.