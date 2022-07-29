First-time directors face social pressures as boards diversify

It takes courage to walk into a room filled with relative strangers, especially when those strangers have deep familiarity with one another, speak the same shorthand, and behave according to an unspoken code of conduct.

But scores of new board directors have summoned the confidence to enter these rooms in recent years. And with boards increasingly prioritizing diversity—gender, race, and even work experience—their recruits are more likely to be people without directorship experience, says organizational psychologist Laryssa Topolnytsky, a partner at the talent and consulting firm Heidrick & Struggles.

This sea change presents a unique opportunity to devise new guidelines during the introductory period, which is an underappreciated yet critical part of the onboarding process. Several consultants and organizations, like the National Association of Corporate Directors, offer excellent certification and training programs, says Topolnytsky, who heads her company’s CEOs and boards consulting practice in the Americas. But she pushes new directors to go deeper, building awareness of the group dynamics and culture well before their first board meeting.

New board members should strive to forge strong interpersonal relationships from the outset, she says, and understand the values and motivations of fellow directors so that they’re comfortable enough to disagree during meetings “and make the best decisions as a group.” “At that level of corporate achievement, you’re going to run into some big personalities,” Topolnytsky says. First encounters with powerful, even legendary, executives can be exciting. But they can also be stressful, particularly if the company is in crisis. Boards meet far less often than executive teams, she notes, which makes it harder to build trust quickly. Here’s some of the advice she shares with board novices: Confirm that the board is inclusive. New board members from underrepresented groups might ask themselves two questions: How open is the board to someone like me, with my unique skills? And is this board choosing me because I’m underrepresented or because of my expertise? Have conversations with the head of the nom/gov committee or the board chair to gauge the level of inclusivity. (The vast majority of boards, especially at large companies, do understand why boards should be diverse, Topolnytsky underlines.)



Do research. Turn to online resources and your search firm to get a sense of your fellow board members—and what makes them tick. Beyond LinkedIn, seek out press interviews and videos, such as Ted talks. These are the places to get "rich" information, says Topolnytsky. "Are they succinct? Are they more effusive? Do they have causes they care about?"



Book one-on-ones. Proactively set up meetings with all members, especially those you haven't yet met, ideally before the first board meeting. Continue to meet regularly. Topolnytsky reccomends setting up at least one meeting before and after every group board meeting for the first year. The onus to integrate with fellow board members shouldn't just fall on newcomers. Board chairs and committee leaders also have a duty to become well acquainted with new directors and understand what they have to offer, Topolnytsky says. One tip she gives chairs is to look over the meeting agenda and pinpoint areas where new members can lead a discussion and flex their subject matter expertise, rather than expecting them to force their way into the conversation—if at all. Peter Gleason, CEO of the NACD, says that expectations have changed for new directors. In the past, "people would take their time, sit and listen for several board meetings before they jumped into the conversation," he tells Fortune. "You don't have that luxury anymore." It's worth noting that for new directors from underrepresented backgrounds, there's also a risk to being a polite, quiet observer during their debut. "Research shows that for some underrepresented groups, that could fuel the unconscious bias that some people might have" about their merits, Topolnytsky says. In other words, speak up early. Lila MacLellan

