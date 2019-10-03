Bernie Sanders Will Participate in the Fourth Democratic Debate

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders's campaign says he will participate in the fourth Democratic debate, as the Democratic presidential candidate recovers from a heart procedure for a blocked artery.

The campaign said Wednesday that Sanders would cancel events and appearances “until further notice” while he recovers in Nevada, but confirmed today he would appear in the fourth debate on October 15 in Ohio.

"[Campaign] operations are continuing as usual and he will be at the debate,” Sanders’ spokeswoman Sarah Ford said.

In a statement released Thursday, Jane Sanders added that the Senator is expected to be "on a plane back to Burlington before the end of the weekend," and is "looking forward to the October debate."

Sanders sought medical attention after experiencing chest discomfort during a campaign event on Tuesday. A medical evaluation found blockage in one artery and two stents were inserted. The news came on the same day the Sanders campaign announced it had raised more than $25 million in the third quarter, the biggest fundraising haul of any Democratic candidate in the race so far.

The Vermont Senator tweeted Wednesday that he was "feeling good." He then refocused the news about his health to make a point about his popular Medicare for All platform, writing: "None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!"