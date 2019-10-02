Four Democrats Report Third-Quarter Fundraising Numbers Ahead of FEC Filing Deadline

Several 2020 Presidential contenders—Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg—are reporting their fundraising numbers ahead of the Federal Election Commission’s October 15th deadline for third-quarter filings.

Sanders' campaign has raised $25.3 million in the third quarter with an average donation of $18. The report is good news for the Sanders team. The campaign’s third quarter fundraising tops any other Democratic Presidential hopeful thus far. The campaign touts that the most cited occupation of donors are teachers.

Buttigieg has raised a reported $19.1 million in the third quarter. That’s down $5.8 million from the second quarter. Mayor Pete led the pack of 2020 candidates in the second quarter, taking in $24.9 million.

In third place of those currently reporting, Harris has raised $11.6 million, with an average contribution of $34. Harris received 850,000 individual contributions in the third quarter. Harris’ campaign fundraising output has stayed consistent in first quarter around $12 million and $11.8 million in second quarter despite, as first reported by Politico, shakeups among senior campaign staff.

Booker’s campaign has raised $6 million. The New Jersey Senator took in $2.1 million in the final days of September. The surge comes after the presidential hopeful issued a warning to supporters that he may suspend his campaign if they did not reach a $1.7 million goal during the last week of September.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—How the circumstances around Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry differ from Bill Clinton’s

—Fact checking Trump’s claims during one of the most chaotic weeks in his presidency

—Why an end to the U.S.-China trade war could be close

—Higher U.S.-international postal rates loom before Christmas

—Can Andrew Yang win in 2020? Inside his unorthodox campaign

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

