Labor Day might technically be a holiday for working people, but we sure do a lot of home repairs on that day off (well, before the barbecue, at least).

Fortunately, most home improvement stores are open that day—and usually have some pretty good sales going on. But some retailers are closed. And if you’ve got financial business or want to get a license renewed when you’re off work, you’re going to have a hard time.

Here’s a look at who’s open and closed on Labor Day 2019 and a few informational nuggets about the holiday.

What is Labor Day?

Held on the first Monday of September, Labor Day honors the U.S. labor movement. It was made an official federal holiday in 1894.

Are banks open on Labor Day?

Because Labor Day is a federal holiday, banks will be closed. You can, however, still use ATM machines to get cash or put money into your account.

Will there be any mail delivery on Labor Day?

Don’t expect any mail or packages to arrive. The U.S. Postal Service does not operate on Labor Day and UPS and FedEx will both suspend deliveries that day as well. Some FedEx Office Print & Ship Centers might be open, but be sure to call before you head there. And any packages you drop off won’t go out until Tuesday.

Is the stock market open on Labor Day?

Nope. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets are all closed. They’ll reopen on Tuesday.

Are government offices open on Labor Day?

City, county, state and federal offices are closed.

Which department stores are closed on Labor Day?

Generally most retailers are open on Labor Day, using the holiday as an opportunity to clear out summer merchandise (often at a notable discount). Costco, though, is the exception to this rule, opting to give its employees the day off to enjoy with friends and family. Small businesses are often closed as well.

And, with Hurricane Dorian looming, expect widespread closures throughout Florida.

Which restaurants are closed on Labor Day?

Like most retailers, restaurants generally stay open on Labor Day, in case you don’t feel like cooking. Tijuana Flats, a Mexican food chain along the east coast, will be closed, though.

Which department stores are open on Labor Day?

Bass Pro Shops– Open on Labor Day

Bed Bath & Beyond – Open on Labor Day

Belk – Open on Labor Day

Best Buy – Open Labor Day

Cabela’s – Open on Labor Day

CVS – Open on Labor Day

Dillard’s – Open Labor Day

Home Depot – Open on Labor Day

Ikea – Open on Labor Day

J.C. Penney – Open Labor Day

Kmart – Open on Labor Day

Kohl’s – Most store are open.

Lowe’s – Open on Labor Day

Macy’s – Open Labor Day

Michael’s – Open Labor Day

Old Navy – Open on Labor Day

Rite Aid – Open on Labor Day

Target – Open Labor Day

T.J. Maxx – Open Labor Day

Walgreens – Open on Labor Day (Some pharmacies may have reduced hours, however)

Walmart – Open regular hours.

Which grocery stores are open on Labor Day?

Labor Day is often centered around cookouts and day drinking. If you run out of hot dog buns or ketchup or beer, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting more. It’s worth noting, however, that even if a store is listed below as open, it’s smart to check with them to ensure they don’t have reduced hours.

Aldi – Open on Labor Day.

Bi-Lo – Open on Labor Day.

Food Lion – Open on Labor Day

Harris Teeter – Open on Labor Day

Ingles – Open on Labor Day

Kroger – Open on Labor Day

Publix – Open on Labor Day.

Safeway – Open on Labor Day

ShopRite – Open on Labor Day

Stop and Shop – Open on Labor Day

Trader Joe’s – Open on Labor Day

Wegman’s – Open on Labor Day

Whole Foods – Open on Labor Day

Winn-Dixie – Open on Labor Day

