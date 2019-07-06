Skip to Content

Trump Scheduled a Rally for the Same Day as Mueller’s Testimony

U.S. President Donald J. Trump arrives for a "MAGA" rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport on May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress is no longer the only big news item scheduled for July 17.

President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally on the same day in Greenville, N.C. The scheduling could be a coincidence, but Trump tweeted his annoyance about Mueller being called to testify as recently as Tuesday.

“Robert Mueller is being asked to testify yet again,” he wrote. “He said he could only stick to the Report, & that is what he would and must do. After so much testimony & total transparency, this Witch Hunt must now end. No more Do Overs. No Collusion, No Obstruction. The Great Hoax is dead!”

Trump’s campaign lists a “Keep America Great” rally at the Williams Arena on the 17th, which Trump reelection campaign COO Michael Glassner told The Washington Post is intended to serve as an opportunity to underscore the “successes of the Trump presidency.”

“North Carolina has one of the hottest economies in the nation, and that is directly attributable to the pro-growth, deregulatory policies of this administration,” he said. Glassner also said that Trump plans to “talk directly to the military men and women who have made this country the greatest on earth." Trump won North Carolina by about 3.5 points in the 2016 election.

Mueller, meanwhile, will be appearing before both the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees to discuss the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his findings in greater depth. 

