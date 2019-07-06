Trump’s campaign lists a “Keep America Great” rally at the Williams Arena on the 17th, which Trump reelection campaign COO Michael Glassner told The Washington Post is intended to serve as an opportunity to underscore the “successes of the Trump presidency.”



“North Carolina has one of the hottest economies in the nation, and that is directly attributable to the pro-growth, deregulatory policies of this administration,” he said. Glassner also said that Trump plans to “talk directly to the military men and women who have made this country the greatest on earth." Trump won North Carolina by about 3.5 points in the 2016 election.



Mueller, meanwhile, will be appearing before both the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees to discuss the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his findings in greater depth.

