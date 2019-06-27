Activists Urge Florida Democrats to Return Donations From Private Prison Contractor

In an open letter to the Florida Democratic Party, a coalition of organizers, workers, students, and teachers is urging the party to return donations it received from the private prison contractor, G4S Secure Solutions.

Last year, activists were able to successfully pressure Florida Democrats to sign a resolution promising to stop taking money from private prison corporations and their respective lobbies, despite some internal backlash within the party. But the Florida Democratic Party accepted a $10,000 donation from G4S in February of this year.

G4S offers a number of controversial security services. In 2014, G4S was under scrutiny for providing surveillance equipment to Israeli checkpoints and prisons. The company has provided services to U.S. prisons, transporting incarcerated people between prisons; and runs immigrant detention centers in other countries.

The more than 40 activist groups and community leaders that signed on to the open letter argued that "no person deserves to be locked in a cage for a profit." As such, the signees demanded that the Florida Democratic Party "exercise moral leadership and authority by immediately giving back the $10,000 donation."

Organizations that signed on to the letter include Dream Defenders, a nonprofit that organizes around freedom and liberation in Florida; the Florida Immigrant Coalition; the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida; and the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, a committee of the Industrial Workers of the World that helped plan a nationwide prison strike last summer.

For-profit detention centers are "one of the most pervasive evils spreading in the U.S.," Thomas Kennedy, the political director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition told Fortune. "We're completely opposed to the idea that people could be detained for a profit motive."