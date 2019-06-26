The 2020 race for the White House gets underway in earnest this week, as the first official Democratic presidential primary debates are held. It’s the first chance for many of the hopefuls to make a first impression—and in a field this large, that’s especially important.

There are so many Democrats running for President right now that the debates are being held over two nights, each featuring 10 candidates.

The first debate, which will be held Wednesday June 26, will feature candidates including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cory Booker. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage the following night.

Got questions about the debate? We’ve got answers.

When are the first Democratic debates in 2019—and what time do they start?

Dates: June 26 and June 27

June 26 and June 27 Time : 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (both nights)

: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (both nights) Location: Miami

Which TV channels are airing the first Democratic debates?

NBC is hosting this round of the debates, meaning you can tune into NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo on your cable or satellite system.

How can I watch and stream the first 2019 Democratic debate online for free—even without a cable subscription?

There are a number of online options to watch the debate, some of which require a subscription (or you’ll need to sign up for a free trial).

Free options include: NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, and the NBC News app, which will all simulcast the debate. Telemundo’s digital platforms will as well.

Other options include:

Sling TV: You’ve got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range from $25 to $40, kick in.

You’ve got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range from $25 to $40, kick in. PlayStation Vue: The free trial is 14 days long. Subscription packages start at $45 per month.

The free trial is 14 days long. Subscription packages start at $45 per month. Hulu with Live TV: You can try the service free for a week. After that, you’ll pay $45 per month.

You can try the service free for a week. After that, you’ll pay $45 per month. YouTube TV: After a seven-day trial, you can expect monthly charges of $40.

Who will be onstage for the first Democratic debates of 2019?

Night 1: Wednesday, June 26

Night 2: Thursday, June 27

Who didn’t make the first Democratic debates?

If you’re supporting Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Mayor Wayne Messam (D-Fla.), or former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska), you’re out of luck. None of them met the minimum criteria for the debates and won’t be onstage.

Who is moderating the Democratic debate?

NBC is sending its heavyweights:

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt

Today coanchor Savannah Guthrie

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow

Noticias Telemundo anchor José Diaz-Balart.

When is the next Democratic debate?

The Democratic candidates will assemble once again on July 29 and July 30—but must meet a new set of qualifications. Overall, there will be 12 Democratic primary debates before the election, with six scheduled for this year.

