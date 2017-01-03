Donald Trump Has Attacked All These Companies Over Jobs in America

Donald Trump has made no bones about the fact that he wants to punish U.S. companies that move jobs abroad. And now one of the biggest targets of his ire, Ford, said Tuesday it has scrapped a $1.6 billion plan to open a factory in Mexico .

While it's unclear to what extent Trump’s threats affected the automaker’s decision, a number of other firms have already called off plans to move south of the border .

Here are some of the biggest U.S. companies the President-elect has gone after.

Ford

Trump and Ford have already tangled over Mexico, with the President-elect taking credit for keeping a Kentucky assembly plant in the U.S. —a claim the automaker soundly disputed last November.

But on Tuesday, Ford said it would cancel another planned $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and instead invest about $700 million in its Flat Rock, Mich. factory. The plan is expected to add some 700 jobs to Michigan.

In a Tuesday interview with CNN, Ford CEO Mark Fields said he did not cut a deal with Trump— though he did inform the president-elect of the decision in the morning .

In a tweet following the news, Trump quoted a Fox News article that claimed Ford decided to invest in its Michigan plant in response to his policies.

'@DanScavino: Ford to scrap Mexico plant, invest in Michigan due to Trump policies'https://t.co/137nUo03Gl - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

GM

Just hours before Ford announced its plan to cancel its Mexico plant, Trump had gone after its top rival, General Motors, threatening the the company with a "big border tax," claiming the automaker makes the Chevrolet Cruze in Mexico and ships it to the U.S. tax-free.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

General Motors responded that all Chevy Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are made in the U.S. at a plant in Ohio and that it manufactures the Cruze hatchback in Mexico, “with with a small number sold in the U.S."

Carrier

In early December, Trump revealed that he cut a deal with air-conditioning manufacturer Carrier to keep some 1,000 jobs in the U.S. Parent company United Technologies would also receive up to $7 million in state tax incentives as a part of the deal.

Although Trump held the agreement up as a success, critics such as Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders lambasted the deal, saying it created a dangerous precedent in which corporations could threaten to offshore jobs in return for tax benefits.

Apple

When Apple Tim Cook called Trump following election day, the President-elect said he would get the tech giant to build "a big plant" in the U.S. by providing tax incentives. Candidate Trump had heavily criticized the iPhone maker on the campaign trail for its profits abroad.

The tech giant has reportedly been looking into bringing iPhone production into the U.S. In June, it asked iPhone parts makers Foxconn and Pegatron to explore a potential move to the states.

Rexnord

Trump has also attacked manufacturer Rexnord for closing an Indianapolis ball-bearing plant and shifting work to Mexico.

Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

But the President-elect is too late to strike a deal. Rexnord quietly agreed with the United Steelworks union on severance pay for those 300 or so workers, and the company will shutter the plant in the spring.

Mondelez

While on the campaign trail last year, Trump pledged to no longer eat Nabisco Oreos because parent company Mondelez would cut jobs in Chicago and move production to a plant in Mexico.

But major Mondelez shareholder Nelson Peltz has largely dismissed Trump's criticism, saying that 75% of Mondelez's sales come from outside the U.S. , so it's natural that the company would also have many employees abroad.