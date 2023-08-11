We are ‘50% human and 50% technology,’ and it’s fueling an American health crisis

A third of Americans say that they feel lonelier than ever before.

New data from a consumer study released in June, conducted by A/B in partnership with Maveron VC firm, found 34% of Americans expect to spend more time by themselves with 37% saying they don’t interact with anyone at least once a week.

It’s sadly no surprise given the national advisory warning on the health effects of loneliness. In it, the U.S Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy outlined that the major catalyst for the growing epidemic of loneliness is a lack of community.

“The harmful consequences of a society that lacks social connection can be felt in our schools, workplaces, and civic organizations, where performance, productivity, and engagement are diminished,” Murthy’s advisory reads; he also called loneliness a public health crisis at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health conference in Marina del Rey, Calif., in April. “We are called to build a movement to mend the social fabric of our nation…each of us can start now, in our own lives, by strengthening our connections and relationships.”

The study’s results echo this sentiment, finding 41% of people say a lack of friends or community drives their loneliness. Thirty-eight percent say a lack of purpose perpetuates their loneliness, 33% say it’s due to a lack of economic stability and 33% say it’s a new lifestyle or getting older.

Loneliness by generation

Loneliness affects everyone differently, according to the study’s results. Gen Z (38%) and millennials (37%) feel the most lonely compared to Gen X (31%) and Boomers (19%). Further, the unemployed are twice as likely to be lonely than those not seeking work. Higher-income Americans are also more likely to be lonely than lower-income Americans.

Screen time is a key driver

The study also indicates that the realities of a disconnected digital world have propelled pervasive loneliness. It reads that we are “50% human and 50% technology.” Over half of Americans spend more than 50% of their time online (73% of Gen Z, 64% of Millennials, 56% of Gen X, and 40% of Boomers). Nearly half, 46%, of those surveyed spend more time in front of a screen than joining in-person activities and spend eight or more hours of the day on devices.

Even more, among social media users, family and friend connections are weaker than digital ties.

Despite this, people crave in-person community, underscoring the dissatisfaction with digital relationships alone. According to the study, the majority of respondents define community as in-person connection with those who share a common interest, passion, or identity, as opposed to online groups. About a third of Americans say they expect to take breaks from technology due to their loneliness, and a vast majority of those who spend significant time online (62%) prefer in-person community.

Combating loneliness

People are ready to connect. In a recent survey conducted by Harris on behalf of Fortune, a large driver for people looking to relocate is securing support systems. Experts recommend joining a local group, starting a new hobby, and getting involved in volunteering to integrate into your community.

Further, recent legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) vows to address the loneliness crisis by implementing a national strategy and briefing the President on guidelines for social connectedness across local communities.

It’s evident that people need meaningful connections, and it’s no coincidence that the strength of our social ties largely determines our level of happiness throughout our lifetime. It’s a vital national problem as the health consequences of loneliness are comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, according to one study published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

“The concept of loneliness hasn’t been a true component of the mental health conversation—not part of the diagnostic lexicon, not a real target of prevention strategies, and evidence-based interventions lacking organization into a guideline for care,” ​​Dr. Jeff Katzman, the Director of Education at Silver Hill Hospital, previously told Fortune.